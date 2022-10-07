90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass relaxes in t-shirt and biker shorts during babymoon

Kara Bass enjoys a relaxing babymoon with her husband Guillermo Rojer. Pic credit: @guillermorojer/Instagram

Pregnant Kara Bass is enjoying a calm and beautiful time in Puerto Rico during her babymoon as her due date draws near.

Kara rocked an oversized t-shirt and biker shorts for a chill morning as she enjoyed a bit of peace and serenity.

At seven months pregnant, the 90 Day Fiance star is only a few weeks away from giving birth. So before it was too late to travel, Kara and her husband, Guillermo Rojer, jetted off to the tropical paradise for some relaxation.

Kara has been doing just that during her trip, and she posted a video from her hotel room while enjoying her morning coffee.

Kara and Guillermo are preparing to become first-time parents, but they’re keeping the gender of their baby a surprise until he or she gets here.

The TLC stars are not the only couple on the show who are about to expand their family. Their castmates Thais Ramone and her husband Patrick Mendes are also expecting their first child— a baby girl who is also set to make her arrival around the same time as Kara and Guillermo’s baby.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass relaxes in t-shirt and biker shorts

90 Day Fiance fans have been loving Kara’s pregnancy style over the past few months, but she’s keeping it simple and casual on her babymoon.

Kara wore an oversized t-shirt and black biker shorts in a video posted on Instagram as she relaxed on her couch. Kara went makeup-free in the post and had her stylish red bob grazing her shoulders while donning a pair of wire-rimmed glasses.

She had her legs comfortably tucked beneath her on the couch, with her coffee cup in one hand while she rubbed her belly with the other hand.

“Wishing you all a calm and beautiful start to the end of your week ✨🍃#calmdown #morningcoffee #coffee…” she captioned the post.

Guillermo Rojer writes a sweet message for his wife

Kara is not the only one enjoying her baby boom. Guillermo is having a great time during their Puerto Rico trip as well.

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a photo on Instagram after he and Kara got all dressed up for a night out. Guillermo opted for a tropical print shirt, while Kara was glowing in a white outfit with matching earrings.

“Baby is feeling very good and kicking a lot 🤷🏽‍♂️ I appreciate my wife so much! I know she is gonna be a great mother! I love you so much @karaleona ❤️,” wrote Guillermo. “We hope everyone have a beautiful weekend!”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.