90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass ‘iconic’ in stylish brown dress and cropped jacket

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass showed off her keen fashion sense and her growing baby bump in a gorgeous and “iconic” silky dress.

Kara and her Venezuelan-born husband Guillermo Rojer joined the Season 9 cast of 90 Day Fiance.

The photogenic couple announced during 90 Day Fiance: The Couples Tell All that they were expecting their first child.

Since going public with the news of their impending bundle of joy, Kara has been showcasing her adorable baby bump on social media.

The 29-year-old mom-to-be recently shared a Reel on Instagram, showing her 165,000 followers one of her stylish ensembles.

The voiceover in the video said, “I don’t wanna be pretty, I wanna be iconic,” and she captioned the post, “ICONIC > PRETTY 🤎”

Kara Bass rocks ‘iconic’ maternity look in silky brown dress and cropped jacket

The Reel opened with Kara tossing her outfit choice onto the bed, beginning with a brown, silky gown and followed by a cropped denim jacket, white booties, a black clutch, and matching black sunglasses.

Next, the camera cut to Kara posing as she stood against a white wall. Kara exemplified her “iconic” look as she put her hands on her hips and gazed into the distance with a serious expression.

The Virginia native showed off her recently highlighted hair, which she parted in the middle, pulled into a chic, low bun, and accessorized with a pair of chunky white chandelier earrings and a delicate gold chain. The form-fitting dress accentuated Kara’s growing baby bump, hugging the rest of her physique in all the right places. Paired with her cropped jacket and booties, Kara was rocking her maternity ensemble.

Kara’s fans took to the comments to gush over her stunning look.

90 Day Fiance fans gush over Kara, say she’s ‘preggo goals’

One fan wrote, “Simply stunning,” while a few others left slews of fire and starry-eyed emojis.

Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Complimenting Kara along with her Season 9 co-star, Miona Bell, another follower penned, “Rooting for Boss Babes like you and Miona💜with Style and Independence• Other cast members should take note 🧐”

“😍🔥 preggo goals! Get it girl slay,” read another comment from one of Kara’s fans who was impressed with her look.

According to the hashtags in her caption, Kara is now 28 weeks pregnant, meaning that she’s in her third trimester. Due in November with her and Guillermo’s child, Kara revealed that she and her husband are opting not to find out the gender until delivery. In her IG bio, Kara recently added, “We don’t know the gender 🐣.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.