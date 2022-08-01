90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast twinning with Andrei Castravet in matching swimsuits

Elizabeth Potthast twinning with husband, Andrei Castravet. Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast recently celebrated her birthday in style and her husband Andrei Castravet was right by her side.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple spent some time by the pool in their coupledom swimwear, and Elizabeth shared photos of their matching attire.

The cute couple looked happy in the video posted by Elizabeth as they spent the weekend having some fun in the sun.

The expectant mama is getting closer to her delivery date, and it won’t be much longer till we finally meet baby Castravet. The couple is expecting a baby boy, and since Elizabeth is known for twinning with her daughter Eleanor we can’t wait to see the matching father-son outfits with Andrei and his son.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth is enjoying her pregnancy after sharing a 30-week update a week ago. She has nine weeks left before she’s expected to give birth and is still battling some pregnancy symptoms.

Elizabeth noted in her update that she has constant heartburn, and her mood has been all over her place.

Despite that, Elizabeth and Andrei are excited to meet their little man, and the happy couple had another reason to celebrate over the weekend.

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet in matching swimsuits

Elizabeth Potthast celebrated her birthday on a mini getaway with her family and shared some of the moments on social media.

In one photo, Elizabeth posted the stylish swimwear she and Andrei wore during a fun day by the pool.

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star showed off her growing baby bump in the one-piece swimsuit. She added a lace coverup in a pretty teal color and had her hair in a messy high bun.

“Smile girl,” wrote Elizabeth alongside the post shared on her Instagram Story.

She also posted another photo with Andrei, who was shirtless and wearing swim trunks with the same colorful print as Elizabeth’s swimsuit.

The Moldovian native had on a few gold chains, a pair of sunglasses, and a hat as he posed with his wife.

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast has swollen ankles after a birthday celebration

The pair have since returned home after a fun weekend celebrating Elizabeth’s birthday as her due date draws closer.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star later shared another photo from her couch as she gave her swollen ankles a rest.

The photo showed Elizabeth’s foot propped up on her couch with a cloth wrapped around her ankle. The pregnant mama was cozy as she watched the UK version of 90 Day Fiance.

Pic credit: @elizabethpotthast/Instagram

“Swollen ankles [equal] successful bday trip,” she wrote in the post.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.