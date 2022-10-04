90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast stuns in leopard print dress

Elizabeth Potthast stuns in a leopard print dress. Pic credit: @elizabethcastravet/Instagram

Elizabeth Potthast has been slaying her pregnancy style, and her recent photo was very on-brand for the pregnant mama.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star showed off her growing baby bump in a fitted leopard print dress while relaxing at home.

It won’t be long before Elizabeth and her husband, Andrei Castravet, finally meet their baby boy. This will be the second child for the couple, who are already parents to daughter Eleanor, who is excited to become a big sister.

The family of three has made several significant changes since we last saw them on TV, but Elizabeth’s pregnancy is by far the best moment for the Castravets. Another happy moment that the pair shared on the show this season: they’ve finally moved into their own home.

After years of being bashed for living off her dad, Elizabeth and Andrei are now homeowners and right in time to welcome their newest addition. Another major change in the life of the Castravets involves Elizabeth’s career, as she recently shocked her family with news that she wanted to pursue music.

After working for her dad Chuck Potthast for several years, he wasn’t too happy about Elizabeth’s new career path, and her sisters were not very supportive either. However, Andrei was right by his wife’s side, pushing her to pursue her dream, although, with a baby on the way, she may have to put that on pause for a little while.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has not allowed her growing baby bump to put a damper on her style.

The expectant mama has been quite fashionable throughout her pregnancy, and she recently donned a chic leopard print outfit that caught our attention. Elizabeth snapped the mirror selfie while at home in the comfortable wrap-style dress as she shared a side view of her growing belly.

She had her hair in a messy bun and wore a pair of black-rimmed glasses while donning fluffy slippers.

90 Day Fiance star Elizabeth Potthast snags a designer diaper bag

A few weeks ago, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple confessed that they were not fully ready for Baby Castravet as there were still some things they needed to get. However, Elizabeth just crossed one more thing off that list.

The 32-year-old year shared a photo on her Instagram Story of the stylish Stella McCartney diaper bag she recently purchased. The small black bag has zippered compartments with dark blue straps.

“The diaper bag I chose,” wrote Elizabeth in her post. Looking forward to using this 🤩 @stellamccartney.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.