90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast shows off baby bump in purple jumpsuit

Elizabeth Potthast recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and she showed off an array of stylish outfits during the weekend getaway.

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star looked radiant as she dressed her baby bump in a stylish purple romper and later snapped a photo with her sister Becky Lichtwerch.

Becky, along with her husband and son, joined Elizabeth, Andrei Castravet, and their daughter Eleanor for the birthday celebration — which went down at the Waldorf Astoria in Florida.

The family enjoyed their time by the pool, but the weekend was all about the expectant mama.

Becky wrote a sweet birthday note for her sister after sharing a photo of the birthday girl in her stunning outfit while she opted for a classic black dress.

“I really gasped when I saw my lil sister tonight. What a gorgeous and stylish pregnant BIRTHDAY woman momma she is,” noted Becky in her post.

Pregnant Elizabeth Potthast stuns in a purple jumpsuit

In the photo posted on Becky’s Instagram, the sisters posed for a photo after they got dressed up for the event.

However, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star looked even more glamorous as she showed off her baby bump in her fashionable attire. Elizabeth opted for a plunging purple jumpsuit with ruffled shoulder straps as she struck a classy pose with one hand on her leg.

The jumpsuit also featured a matching belt that Elizabeth loosely wrapped around her growing belly and tied at the front. The fashionable mama even wore heels with her outfit, despite being 31 weeks pregnant and counting.

A few days ago the 32-year-old shared a pregnancy update on Instagram and noted that aside from having ongoing heartburn, her mood has been all over the place.

However, Elizabeth only has about nine weeks until her baby boy is expected to make his debut and she couldn’t be more excited to meet her son.

Elizabeth Potthast stylish for her birthday weekend

Elizabeth shared a few more photos from her birthday weekend after she returned home with a swollen ankle.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star showed her ankle wrapped and hoisted up on her couch but she noted that as a sign of a good weekend.

However, Elizabeth’s latest Instagram post was filled with snippets of her birthday shenanigans and all the stylish outfits she wore during her birthday weekend.

In one post, she showed a cute family photo with herself, Andrei, and Eleanor in their matching swimsuits by the pool.

In another photo, Elizabeth was twinning with the three-year-old in their blue and white dresses. Elizabeth opted for a long maxi dress with a plunging neckline while Eleanor’s outfit had an oval neckline and was much shorter than her mom’s.

“Birthday weekend fav photos,” wrote Elizabeth in the Instagram post.

