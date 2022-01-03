90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle says sheriffs are trying to serve Karine Martins but she’s ‘avoiding them’

Paul Staehle says Karine Martins is avoiding being served. Pic credit: TLC

The drama between 90 Day Fiance stars Karine Martins and Paul Staehle is turning into a circus with new information being revealed at every turn. The latest update from Paul is that sheriffs are currently trying to serve his wife but he says she’s avoiding them.

The estranged couple continues to share their domestic issues on social media with each making new accusations against the other every day. Karine recently shared a tearful post on Instagram about having to spend the past few days without her boys, Pierre and Ethan because Paul was keeping them away from her.

However, in his latest message, Paul claimed that once Karine is served they can start the process of her getting to see their boys once again.

Paul Staehle says Karine Martins is evading sheriffs

Paul has kept the world informed of everything that has been going on in his marriage and it’s beyond tumultuous at the moment.

It’s yet to be seen if the couple will actually go through with their divorce this time around as they’ve been in this situation many times before and eventually reconciled.

Karine seems determined to end her marriage, but she says Paul is keeping her away from Pierre and Ethan and trying to manipulate her into getting back with him. However, according to Paul, his estranged wife would be able to see her kids if she would just accept the documents that the sheriffs have been trying to serve her with.

Paul posted a screenshot from the Kentucky Court of Justice website on his Instagram Story and it shows he has an active case against Karine which was filed in family court.

However, Paul claimed ‘Karine is avoiding service of custody and visitation documents that would allow custody and visitation and divorce to start.”

“Sheriff has been trying to serve her however she is avoiding them,” he added.

Paul Staehle says Karine Martins served him with an emergency protective order

The 90 Day Fiance star shared another document on his Instagram Story after telling his followers that Karine has been evading sheriffs.

He claimed that she has also served him with an Emergency Protective Order to have their two kids taken away and posted a screenshot to prove that he accepted it.

The screenshot shows that Paul was served twice, the first was back in 2020 but was dismissed. However, he was served again on December 30, 2021, and the document has an expiration date of June 31, 2022.

“I accepted service of her attempted EPO to have our kids taken from me at the sheriff’s office with my children with me,” wrote Paul. “I am not hiding from the sheriff like she is.”

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.