90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle is ‘staying temporarily at a hotel’ and Karine is back home with their kids

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle recently shared an update on social media after his wife Karine Martins claimed he kicked her out of their home. According to the dad-of-two, his wife is now back at home with their two kids, Ethan and Pierre while he is temporarily staying at a hotel.

It seems the tumultuous couple has worked out some type of arrangement because Paul also noted that while Karine is at school he will be at the house taking care of the boys.

It’s been a turbulent few weeks for Karine and Paul with a new drama emerging between them each day. First, video footage from their home in Louisville, Kentucky made the rounds online and showed Karine abusing Paul.

Following that violent altercation Paul left the home and spent some time away from Karine, but the moment he returned they were at it again. This time it was a message sent from a mystery man that cause another round of drama between them.

Paul Staehle says Karine Martins is back home

Paul Staehle recently posted a screenshot of a message sent to him by a man who claimed that Karine was cheating. Soon after getting the message, Paul confronted his wife and that led to him kicking her out of their home, according to Karine.

She also told her Instagram followers that she had nowhere to go.

However, Paul took to Instagram hours later to share an update and he claimed that Karine is now back home with the kids.

“Karine is at home with Ethan and Pierre. I am staying temporarily at a hotel.” wrote Paul.

The 90 Day Fiance star also shared an update on the arrangement he has made with Karine.

“Karine will be returning to school tomorrow,” he noted. “I will be with Ethan and Pierre while she is at school.”

Karine shares photo with son Pierre after returning home

Yesterday, Karine shared a statement from her representative after people expressed concerns about her well-being given that she was kicked out of her home.

The statement noted that the 90 Day Fiance star had reached out to her family back in Brazil and was doing well.

Meanwhile, Karine seems quite happy to have been reunited with her two boys. She posted a photo on her Instagram story giving a big kiss to her eldest son Pierre.

“Welcome and gratitude for so much love and affection…” wrote Karine. “I promise I’ll be back soon to show you all my routine, you’ll love it”

