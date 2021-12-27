90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle gets message from mystery man claiming Karine Martins is cheating

Is Karine Martins cheating on Paul Staehle? Pic credit: TLC

The chaos continues between 90 Day Fiance couple Karine Martins and Paul Staehle and as usual, it’s all playing out on social media. The latest drama is that Karine has now been booted from their home after Paul accused her of infidelity.

Paul shared a screenshot of the message from a mystery man who claimed that Karine has been cheating with him on the side. The man claimed to have gotten Paul’s number from Karine’s phone because he wanted to tell him about their alleged affair.

So far, Paul hasn’t shown anything to indicate that the allegations are true but based on Karine’s latest post, we know that he has confronted her about it.

Paul Staehle shares message claiming Karine Martins is cheating

Paul Staehle took to Instagram this morning to share the screenshot of a message he received from someone who claimed to be having an affair with his wife Karine.

The man in question also claimed that the mom-of-two was planning to leave Paul due to their ongoing marital issues and the accusation has further heightened the tension in the Staehle household.

“Yo Paul, I’m just letting you know man that your wife Karine is messing around with me on the side. She don’t just go to school man.”

The message continued, “She messaged me right now that she wants to leave you and if I can come get her right now cause you two been going at it. I got your number from her phone, [I’ve] been wanting to tell you.”

Pic credit:@pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

The post, which was shared an hour ago on Paul’s Instagram Story, has since been deleted but based on the date of the message, it was sent to the TLC star early this morning. He didn’t share the name of the mystery man and he also blotted out a portion of the phone number.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Paul Staehle has kicked Karine out due to the cheating allegations

For now, it’s unclear if the mystery man gave the 90 Day Fiance star evidence of the cheating accusations against Karine Martins. However, Paul must have believed him because he has since booted Karine from their Louisville, Kentucky home after getting the text.

Karine shared a series of messages on her Instagram Story this morning and told her followers that she has nowhere to go after Paul accused her of infidelity and threw her out.

Karine also posted the telephone number of the person who sent the message to her husband and noted that as the reason why Paul has accused her of cheating.

We have a feeling this is only the beginning of the drama between these two so we’re keeping a close watch to see what happened next.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.