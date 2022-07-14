90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle admits to biting Karine Martins’ arm during altercation

Paul Staehle says he bit Karine Martins. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle recently admitted to biting Karine Martins’ arm during an altercation and explained how the whole thing went down.

The dad of two opened up in an interview and dished about their tumultuous marriage, which has since led to their kids being taken by CPS.

Paul and Karine’s toxic relationship has played out on social media many times, with viewers chiming in and bashing the pair for their part in the drama. However, the couple has since parted ways and is in the midst of a divorce.

Meanwhile, Karine might soon be able to have her kids living with her again, as noted by Paul during a recent chat on The Domenick Nati Show.

He also opened up about a fight between him and Karine that occurred some time ago, leading to him biting her on the arm.

Since the biting incident, Paul noted that he has not seen his estranged wife in person.

Paul Staehle admits to biting Karine Martins on the arm

The 90 Day Fiance alum got candid during the chat with Domenick Nati and spilled the tea on what happened during an altercation with Karine.

Following the biting incident, the mom-of-two accused Paul of trying to murder her, and he was also asked about that.

“There were some accusations,” admitted Paul. “She tried to say that she feared that I was gonna murder her, things like that.”

“There were some things that happened. I went over there to check on her and then she tackled me,” said Paul, who noted that their fight continued in the car.

He said, “She had jumped in the car, she had grabbed the steering wheel, started taking that steering wheel and pushing it toward oncoming traffic.”

“So at that point, I bit her arm. I bit her arm to get her off the steering wheel,” he added.

Paul Staehle hasn’t seen Karine Martins in person since he bit her

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to talk about the incident and noted that after he bit Karine’s arm, she “finally got out of the car and she walked back home.”

“After that day I didn’t see her in person at all,” said Paul, who noted that their actions that day violated both of their “domestic gag orders and everything else.”

“We weren’t supposed to be around each other with the orders in place, so that was a serious problem with the whole situation,” he explained.

The TLC alum also said after he bit Karine, she accused him of assault, but he claimed to have had no other choice during the altercation.

“I didn’t wanna go into oncoming traffic at that point in time, I was scared,” claimed Paul.

