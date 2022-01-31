90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield talks ‘crazy’ start to 2022, reveals her mom has very advanced Alzheimer’s

Paola Mayfield talks about her mom’s battle with Alzheimer’s. Pic credit: Paola Mayfield/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield had a crazy start to her 2022 having learned that her mom is in the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s disease. Paola shared the news and revealed a scary moment that occurred at the airport recently with her mom.

Viewers who remember Paola from her early days on the show know that she is very close to her family and had a hard time leaving Colombia for the U.S. Despite the distance, the reality TV personality has remained close to her family and now she’s concerned by her mom’s deteriorating health.

In a recently shared video, Paola said she didn’t realize how advanced her mom’s illness was until she came to the U.S during the holidays to visit them.

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield reveals her mom’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease

The 90 Day Fiance star just shared a short video on YouTube titled “Health Update” and that’s where she shared the news about her mother’s declining health.

“It has been a crazy start of this 2022,” admitted Paola. “My mom has Alzheimer’s and it’s very advanced and the thing is I didn’t know how advanced it was until she was actually here. She was here for like, four days, five days.”

Paola noted that even her mom’s arrival started off rocky after she was left at the luggage claim area for over two hours and eventually caught the suspicion of airport security.

“I was outside waiting and…security took her to a room and they started interrogating her because they thought that she was going to do something,” explained Paola. “So they made her cry. She was crying because she didn’t know better.”

The 34-year-old eventually took her mom home and explained that when her mother stayed with them in their RV, that’s when she noticed the extent of her illness.

Paola Mayfield cried her eyes out over mother’s illness

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to dish about her mom’s condition and how she had a hard time while visiting from Colombia.

“I didn’t know how sure her memory was to remember things and it was the first time for her on the RV and the RV actually moves a lot, so she was not used to [it],” said Paola. “I found her many times sleeping with the light on or saying ‘Oh my gosh it’s an earthquake,’ and I explain it to her that it’s because of the RV.”

“It was not easy for her to adapt to that, but I didn’t know,” continued Paola. “I cried my eyes out after she left because I felt like I could’ve done more, but I really didn’t know how advanced it is, and it broke my heart.”

