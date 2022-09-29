90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield continues outdoor Florida workouts as Hurricane Ian approaches

Paola didn’t let an impending hurricane stop her from getting in her outdoor workout. Pic credit: @paola_mayfield/Instagram

Fitness is important to 90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield, so she didn’t let Hurricane Ian stand in the way of her outdoor workout.

Paola and her husband, Russ Mayfield, live in Miami, Florida, in their RV with their 3-year-old son, Axel.

Paola, a professional wrestler and fitness trainer, is highly disciplined regarding staying in shape and doesn’t let much stop her.

That was the case recently when she shared an Instagram Reel in which she got in some weightlifting reps outside her RV.

Usually, that wouldn’t be an issue, except that Hurricane Ian was fast approaching the Miami area, putting many Florida residents in potential danger.

Taking to her health and beauty account, Super Pao Fit Team on IG, Paola shared the video, which she captioned, “The rain didn’t stop me! I usually run at 6 am, but it has been raining, and it will be raining all day do the #hurricaneian STAY SAFE, MIS AMORES!”

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield exercises outdoors amid Hurricane Ian

In the Reel, Paola stood beneath an awning to stay dry as she held dumbbells while using her stepper, getting in an effective lower body workout.

For her sweat session, Paola opted for a baby pink ball cap that secured her long, blonde braid paired with a black sports bra, comfy joggers, and a pair of white athletic shoes. Paola showed her followers she was serious about getting her workout in, wearing over-the-ear headphones, despite the weather forecast.

Many of Paola’s followers wished her well amid the warnings of Hurricane Ian, while others complimented her dedication to staying fit despite the weather.

Paola’s followers wish her well amid the storm

Paola thanked a fan who told her, “Y’all stay safe with the hurricane,” while another fan wished Paola well from Chicago.

Admiring her workout ethic, another commenter wrote, “Discipline👏👏💪stay safe.”

“Congratulations on your persistence in [achieving] your goals ⛈🌤💪🔥👏,” read another comment.

Pic credit: @superpaofitteam/Instagram

Paola and Russ aren’t the only ones from the 90 Day Fiance franchise living in Florida amid warnings of Hurricane Ian’s impending destruction and devastation.

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, Robert Springs and Anny Francisco, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, and Fernanda Flores are also current Florida residents.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.