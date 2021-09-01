90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield blames Russ for their marital issues during social media clap-back

Paola Mayfield blames estranged husband Russ Mayfield for their marriage issues. Pic credit: Paola Mayfield/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield is tired of the assumption that she’s to blame for the ongoing marital issues between her and Russ Mayfield, so she just made it very clear that he’s the problem.

Paola made the comment while clapping back as a social media user who posted something about her marriage.

The reality TV personality recently revealed that her marriage had taken a turn for the worse but she did not share many details about what went wrong.

Nonetheless, the amateur wrestler has been getting a lot of nasty comments from people who assume that she’s the problem, but Paola just made it clear that she won’t take the blame anymore.

Paola Mayfield claps back at Instagram user

The 90 Day Fiance star had to speak out after one social media commenter made a rude remark on her post. Interestingly enough, the Instagram post started off very positive after Paola posted a photo of herself and Russ with their son, Axel.

She wrote, “Thank you for supporting me this long weekend while I was working. No matter the occurrences, I know I can count on you and you on me. #workinprogress”

Paola was showing off a photo from her latest gig with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), where she participated in several matches as she continues her wrestling career. So her post was really thanking Russ for his support.

However, the sweet moment soon turned sour thanks to one Instagram user who wrote, “That man really loves you. You need to remember that while you are out doing the things you do.”

However, Paola clapped back at the comment and made it very clear that she wasn’t the problem.

Paola Mayfield blames Russ Mayfield for their marriage woes

The 90 Day Fiance star responded to the Instagram user who made the comment on her post.

Paola responded in part, “People talk like they freaking know what is happening! What if I tell you he is the one f**king it up??? So before you speak, make sure you understand what is really happening!! “

She then added, “Love is not enough!”

Despite the snarky comment, Paola did get a lot of support from a few other social media commenters, with many hoping that she and Russ can work things out.

“Russ is a good man and has supported you through thick and thin. Your partnership has made you both better and given you a beautiful son. Rooting for all of you,” wrote one Instagram user.

Meanwhile, another supporter commented, “Please make this work! We are rooting for you.”

Do you think Paola and Russ can mend their relationship and get their marriage back on track?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.