90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield admits she’s not doing ‘so good,’ teases tense relationship with her mom

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield is admittedly not doing “so good” and it seems her mother has something to do with that.

The relationship between Paola and her mom took a turn for the worst during her last visit to the U.S. and they’ve still not resolved it.

Paola’s mom has been suffering from advanced Alzheimer’s and the TLC star wasn’t aware of how badly it was affecting her until she visited them a few months ago. Unfortunately, the trip ended in some sort of misunderstanding between Russ and his mother-in-law who left thinking that he had kicked her out of their home.

Paola’s mother hasn’t been back to see them since and currently has no plans to return.

The unfortunate situation appears to be taking a toll on Paola although she’s trying to make the best of the situation.

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield admits she’s not so good

The 90 Day Fiance alum opened up her Instagram to questions from followers and during the Q&A someone asked about her well-being. Unfortunately, things are not so great for Paola at the moment despite her recent reconciliation with her husband Russ.

The 34-year-old didn’t reveal the source of the issues but she later opened up about the current state of her and her mom’s relationship which could be what is troubling Paola.

When the Instagram user asked, “How are you doing,” Paola responded, “Not so good.”

However, despite what is troubling the reality TV personality turned wrestler she’s remaining positive through it all.

“But hey I am alive so that is a reason to smile” she added.

What’s going on with Paola Mayfield and her mom?

Someone else asked the 90 Day Fiance alum about her mom’s next visit to the U.S and that’s when she confessed that there is tension between them.

Her mom’s last visit to see the family was during the holidays when she spent a few days with Russ, Paola, and their son Axel in their RV. She didn’t fair too well staying in the mobile home and it also shed a light on how advanced her illness had become.

“I cried my eyes out after she left because I felt like I could’ve done more, but I really didn’t know how advanced it is, and it broke my heart,” Paola later admitted in a YouTube video.

As for when her mom will pay them another visit, Paola told a curious Instagram user that she doesn’t know when that will happen given the current state of their relationship.

“She came and left thinking my husband kicked her out of the house,” explained Paola. “She hates us at this point.”

