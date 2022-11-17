90 Day Fiance nominated for Best Overall Show at American Reality Television Awards — Here’s how to watch

Yara and Jovi from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: TLC

The long-running 90 Day Fiance franchise was nominated for Best Overall Show at the 9th Annual American Reality TV Awards premiering this Thursday.

The show in its 9th season, with several spinoffs, features couples in international relationships navigating life and love to marry on a K-1 (Fiance) Visa within 90 days of entering the United States.

The cast of characters and careful editing makes the show a favorite with fans, and this is not the first award it has been nominated for or received over the years.

In 2021, 90 Day Fiancé received a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Reality Show and two MTV Movie and Television awards for Best Reality Cast and Best Dating Show.

The TLC show hasn’t experienced a shortage of controversial characters over the years, from chainsmoking Angela Deem to mayo-man Big Ed, stuck on repeat for their on-screen antics.

Recently, Angela Deem started controversy with the toxic treatment of her Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi, that started tongues wagging about a double standard. Angela and Michael’s relationship is currently featured on the spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? although, they’ve been anything but happy.

Some cast members experienced their worst controversies after the cameras were off, such as Karine Martins and Paul Staehle, who separated last February and lost their children to CPS after a domestic violence incident was recorded and went viral.

Some of the 90 Day Fiance cast have had success in their relationships

The 90 Day Fiance fans avidly follow past reality characters on their continued journeys through life and love. Some cast has had success in their relationships, such as Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet welcoming their second child. They are currently featured on the spinoff: Happily Ever After?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Erin and Alexei Brovarnik have welcomed three children since appearing on the show in 2015. They won The MTV Movie and TV award for Best Reality Romance last June.

How you can watch the 9th Annual ARTAs show

This year’s American Reality TV Awards show is hosted by actress Vivica A. Fox and has many nominees, from TLC’s 90 Day Fiance to NBC’s The Voice.

The 9th Annual ARTAs premieres on OutTV, The world’s first LGBTQ+ television network, Thursday, November 17th @ 8/7c. The virtual telecast will be free to stream on the website, ReelMood.com, or catch it streaming right here on Monsters and Critics.

To find out more visit TheARTAs.com or text the word ARTAs to 40691 for updates.