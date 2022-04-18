90 Day Fiance newbie Shaeeda admits she was ‘nervous as hell’ for the show’s premiere

Shaeeda admits she was nervous about the show. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance newbie Shaeeda made her debut on Season 9 of the popular TLC show which premiered last night. However, we still don’t know much about the West Indian native.

Her storyline with her fiance, Bilal is just starting to play out, and admittedly the new cast member was “nervous as hell” before the show aired.

Bilal and Shaeeda’s relationship is gearing up to be an interesting one, as she makes her way over to the US with 90 days in which to get to know her fiance and tie the knot.

However, Shaeeda doesn’t know about Bilal’s wealth, and he has mapped out a plan to test her.

Bilal and his sister concocted a plan to pick up Shaeeda from the airport in a work van instead of his flashy car, and take her to a fake house to see how she will react.

Viewers didn’t take too well to Bilal’s idea to test his fiance, but we’ll have to wait and see how Shaeeda reacts to the scheme.

The 90 Day Fiance star appeared in the first episode last night but before the premiere Shaeeda shared a post and confessed to feeling nervous about her TV debut.

Shaeeda posted a photo smiling for the cameras while clad in a blue silk dress. However, while she looked happy in the picture the newly minted reality TV star confessed that her current situation wasn’t one of happiness, but nervousness.

“Encore from yesterday! Just gotta post a pic with this outfit again,” wrote Shaeda alongside the photo. “Current situation- laying in bed freaking out, nervous as hell for the premiere of 90 Day Fiance tonight.”

“I think it’s time to get up and 🧘🏾‍♀️ to calm the nerves lol,” she added.

Shaeeda posted a yoga emoji to indicate what she planned to do to calm her nerves, which is not surprising given that she’s a yoga instructor.

Who is Shaeeda on 90 Day Fiance?

As Season 9 continues, we’ll learn a lot more about Shaeeda’s personality, her background, and her relationship with Bilal. However, the 90 Day Fiance star’s Instagram page provided more insight about her.

The 37-year-old hails from Trinidad and Tobago and is a yoga instructor. She has her own business and has posted a slew of videos on Instagram showing off her flexibility.

Shaeeda makes it clear in her social media bio that she also loves fashion and her unique style is always on display as evidenced by her photos.

The entrepreneur has an interest in literature and acquired a B.A. in English Literature back in 2013.

That’s pretty much all we know about the TLC star so far but we’re sure to learn more as the season goes on.

