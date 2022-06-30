90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva gives the wrong impression with steamy video

90 Day Fiance viewers think Natalie Mordovtseva missed the mark on the message she tried to give in a recent video. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers are deeming a recent social media post from franchise alum Natalie Mordovtseva bizarre as it seems she gave the wrong impression.

It looks like Natalie’s post had intended to serve the purpose of self-reflection and making fans look at things they were sorry for in their lives. Natalie shared a few of her own regrets in the caption of her post and many of her followers followed suit.

However, one of the main criticisms of the post is that Natalie’s accompanied sultry and alluring video missed the mark on the message she was trying to send.

Natalie Mordovtseva shared a steamy video and pointed message to 90 Day Fiance viewers

Natalie used her Instagram page to post a video making sexy poses as her face was very close to the camera and her hair was falling around her.

She had full smokey eye makeup and appeared to try and look alluring.

In the caption of the post she wrote, “I have a question for my dearest followers: ‘What was your greatest and the most necessary sorry?'”

Natalie continued by answering for herself saying, “For me the greatest and most necessary heartfelt sorry was the one I said to my heart, over and over [again]. Sorry for being so hard on me. Sorry for all the pressure. Sorry for speaking so unkindly. Sorry for suffocating the life, dance and song out of each of my heartbeats.”

She named a few other things she was sorry for before remarking, “We enter the world alone, we leave the world alone. So make sure to forgive yourself first.”

90 Day Fiance critics felt Natalie Mordovtseva gave the wrong impression with her video

While many of Natalie’s followers reacted positively to her post, there were also a lot who thought her video gave the wrong impression.

One popular thought read, “She looks like an adult film star here… so much for the alcohol free good girl..”

Another critic called Natalie a, “Lunatic!”

While someone else commented, “Thirsty.”

Natalie has been known to often share things on Instagram that have been labeled by the 90 Day Fiance community as bizarre or having a mixed message.

Nonetheless, Natalie is an active social media user and continues not to let criticisms dictate what she posts.

