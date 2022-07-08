90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva dancing her troubles away has a message for the haters

Natalie Mordovtseva has a message for the haters. Pic credit: Discovery+

Natalie Mordovtseva has a message for the haters, and she refuses to let them get the best of her. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a video dancing her troubles away as she opened up about the social media trolls.

90 Day Fiance fans were introduced to the Ukrainian native on the show a few years ago as they followed her rocky relationship with Mike Youngquist. Natalie later arrived in the U.S on a K-1 visa, and she married Mike, but their marriage was short-lived.

Mike later revealed that he never filed for his estranged wife to get her green card due to their split, but Natalie is still in the U.S, enjoying her best life in Florida.

Natalie Mordovtseva has a message for the haters

Some people have taken issue with the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? star still living in the U.S as she continues to field comments about returning home. However, in a recent Instagram post, Natalie shared a video to let the haters know that she’s happy and content.

She also had a sobering message for the trolls who keep telling her to go back to Ukraine.

“This is a kind reminder to people who send me home. Well, I lost one like many Ukrainians did,” noted Natalie. “For some of you who forgot that Ukraine is a country where I come from ( not Russia or any other country ) just wake up!”

“You met me on TV so let [it] be that way. You don’t even know what my personal character is and how I’m in real life,” She continued. “Do you see me offending anyone back on social media or talking ugly about people who I have no clue about? No.”

Natalie Mordovtseva dances her troubles away

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever? star shared a video from her July Fourth pool party showing off her dance moves– clad in the plunging white bikini that she wore to host the event.

Natalie continued to speak out amid the rude comments she continues to receive after her stint on TV.

“You see only what is made for ratings and money and I’m sorry to disappoint you but I’m just a great entertainer!” she wrote. “Let’s be honest, at the end of the day people want to watch a great show to escape their own problems and just rest their minds from work!”

Natalie defended her dramatic TV appearances over the years and noted, “I’m happy to be a part of [the] hard and extremely exhausting work process of being on TV and dealing with all the pressure to make it watchable!”

“If you have any ideas or delightful thoughts that you could do a great show better… I strongly recommend you to quit your jobs and GO FOR IT!” she added.



90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.