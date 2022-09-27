90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell is red hot in strappy cutout top and husband Jibri Bell agrees

Miona Bell gets support from her husband, Jibri Bell. Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Miona Bell looked red hot in a strappy outfit while in sunny San Diego, and judging by a comment from her husband, Jibri Bell, he agrees.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a post on social media clad in a skimpy top that showed off lots of skin as she plugged her ponytail line.

The Miona Beauty founder is known for rocking ponytails, and she has turned that into a profitable business venture. So profitable, in fact, that Miona was recently able to buy herself a brand new Porsche less than a year after arriving in the U.S and launching her company.

The Serbian native has been heavily promoting her business to her 197,000 Instagram followers, and she’s not slowing down.

Her supportive husband, Jibri, is always right there cheering on his wife and resharing her posts to his growing Instagram followers.

Most recently, Miona posted a detailed video on how to attach the popular curly hair ponytail that we’ve come to associate with the TLC personality.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell is red hot in a strappy outfit

The 90 Day Fiance star had her hair in a neat bun and wore large hoop earrings as she took to social media to demonstrate how to wear her signature style. Miona had her makeup done in a classic cat-eye style, with thick brows and overdrawn lips as she got ready to add the final touches to her hair.

Miona noted that she was currently in San Diego and ready to explore the city, which is why she was all dressed up. She rocked a skimpy red outfit that had a plunging neckline and a silver ring in the middle.

The belly-baring outfit had straps around the midsection and seemed part of a set, but we didn’t get a good look at the entire ensemble. In the video, Miona slicked back her hair with a brush and then added the long curly ponytail to complete the look.

“Hi guys!! Here is my quick morning ponytail routine 😁 Im wearing Mimi Ponytail color T1B/30 💕” she captioned the post.

Jibri Bell leaves fire emojis for wife Miona Bell

Miona got a slew of compliments after sharing the cute post, and her husband, Jibri Bell, was right there in the mix.

Jibri is known for leaving saucy comments on Miona’s posts which sometimes get him in trouble. The 90 Day Fiance star got called out for leaving a gross comment on her page a few weeks ago.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

This time, Jibri star kept it PG by posting a series of fire and heart eyes emojis to support his wife.

