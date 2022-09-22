90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell is having a ‘blonde type of day’ in body-hugging cutout dress

Miona Bell is having a blonde moment. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell is heavily promoting her beauty brand and recently showed off a new ponytail style from her line.

The 90 Day Fiance star also rocked a skintight cutout dress while having a blonde moment as she posed beside her fancy car.

The black Porsche caused quite the commotion on social media a few days ago when Miona first showed off her new purchase.

The Serbian native wrote a lengthy caption alongside the photo and opened up about being able to afford the luxury vehicle in less than a year of starting her own business without any handouts or rich parents.

However, her Instagram followers didn’t take too kindly to that, and they reminded Miona that her rapid success is due partly to her reality TV stint. But she doubled down, clapped back at the commenters, and revealed she didn’t get paid for her time on TV.

Despite the drama, Miona still has her eyes focused on business as she continues to build her brand– now with a growing Instagram following of 196,000.

Miona Bell shows off her curves in a cutout maxi dress

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a new post on Instagram while wearing one of her popular ponytail hairstyles. This time though, instead of her usual brown tresses, Miona opted for an ash blonde color that paired well with her white outfit.

The photos, which were taken in Palm Springs, California, showed her in a body-hugging maxi dress with a plunging neckline. Miona showed off plenty of skin with the deep side cutouts designed with gold metal hardware in the center and a keyhole around the belly button.

Miona had one hand on her hip and another resting on her car as she posed for the photo.

Miona Bell is having a blonde type of day

The 90 Day Fiance star gave a back view of her skimpy outfit — which had thin straps holding the top part of the dress together — as she gave the peace sign.

It also gave a good view of her ash blond ponytail, which went down her back.

“Blonde with @mionabeauty type of day! Wearing Flamingo Ponytail color 2/27/613 🤍 It’s so easy to switch your hair color every day with our ponytails so I enjoyed being blonde for a day 👱🏼‍♀️🥰 which hair color would you guys like to try?” she captioned the Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Miona’s husband, Jibri Bell, showed her some love in the comment with his best pickup line.

“Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got FINE written all over you!!! 😅😍😘,” he commented.

