90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell in red crop top says ‘get ready with me’

Miona Bell is constantly churning out new content on social media and her latest video was a “get ready with me” — something that has become quite popular with influencers.

The 90 Day Fiance star showed off her natural hair, which she wore in a messy side part and flowing down her shoulders with ash-blonde highlights, before getting ready.

Miona was clad in a red two-piece outfit, including a bold crop top with white stripes along the sleeves and matching red joggers.

Her makeup was already done with exaggerated cat eyes, long lashes, overlined lips, and bold brows as she recorded the video in her living room.

“Hey guys, let’s do a quick get ready with me video,” said the TLC personality in the clip. “I’m gonna be showing you my outfit and my hairstyle.”

Miona then showed off the army green top that she had already picked out for the day, which was part of a matching set.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell uses Miona Beauty to get ready

The 90 Day Fiance star got dressed in the two-toned corset top with green at the front and beige side panels. The top featured a plunging neckline and high cuts along with sides for a flattering fit.

She added matching cargo pants before transforming her hair using a long curly ponytail from her brand, Miona Beauty. The brand offers a variety of ponytail accessories that match multiple different hair colors and styles.

“Wearing “Mimi Ponytail” color 2/27/613 💕 mionabeauty.com,” Miona noted in her Instagram post.

The hair featured dark roots and ash blonde tips and she added a single braid and some hair cuffs to give the style some pizzaz.

For the finishing touches in the get ready with me video, Miona added large gold hoops and a pair of Nike sneakers.

Miona Bell gets compliments on her natural hair

The 90 Day Fiance star got some great responses to her video, but people were mostly focused on her natural hair.

The 24-year-old is known for wearing ponytails, especially with her own hair company, so people rarely get a chance to see her natural hair.

However, after Instagram users caught a glimpse of Miona’s shoulder-length locks with blonde highlights, they raved about it.

“Yes your natural hair is super Better so beautiful,” wrote one commenter.

“You should wear your natural hair more! 🥰,” said someone else.

One Instagram user noted, “Wow! Your natural hair is stunning!!😍”

“I love your ponytails but I think your natural hair is so so gorgeous too babe 💕,” added someone else.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.