90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell claps back at critic who called her ‘fake’

Miona responded to a troll with a snarky remark. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Newcomer Miona Bell was just introduced to 90 Day Fiance audiences this season, and she’s already fending off trolls on social media.

Miona has come under fire for her behavior on 90 Day Fiance alongside her husband, Jibri Bell. Viewers have complained that the couple is chasing clout and often let them know it on social media.

Miona Bell shares lighthearted video with husband Jibri Bell

Recently, Miona shared a lighthearted Reel on Instagram in which Jibri seemingly fell asleep on her chest as she rubbed his head. A voiceover played, saying, “I want Mommy, I want milk, I want to be held, I want to be comforted,” as Jibri woke from his slumber, looking alarmed that Miona was videoing him.

Miona panned the phone to reveal that Jibri was curled up like a baby, with one of his legs resting on hers, before quickly panning back to their faces and turning off the camera.

“Does your man sleep on you like a baby?” Miona captioned the fun Instagram post.

The reel was obviously intended to evoke a laugh from Miona’s followers.

However, one comment from a critic didn’t sit well with Miona and she fired back at a hater.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Miona fires back at 90 Day Fiance critic who called her ‘fake’

“This is so fake…” wrote the critic. “Who y’all tryna be now some kinda influencers/comedians? It’s cringe as f**k lol.”

Miona couldn’t bite her tongue and fired back, calling them out: “@goldeneyesss girl, you are a fan. You watch me every Sunday, follow everything Im doing, comment on my posts and the most important you making me money.”

Miona’s clap back received the support of several more of her followers. One tagged Miona in their response and left a slew of crying-laughing emojis. Another one of Miona’s supporters wrote, “YES GIRL.”

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

“@mionabell girllll lol! It’s facts tho,” read another comment supporting Miona’s clap back.

Amid the backlash Miona has received since appearing on 90 Day Fiance, her husband Jibri Bell recently apologized to her. “I apologize for bringing you into this mess…I know all of this has not been easy. Thank you for your patience and for jumping on my red carpet,” he wrote in a recent Instagram Story.

Miona’s husband tries to keep a positive outlook amid the negative comments surrounding them. He shared a message with his and Miona’s followers last month and revealed that he wants the haters to realize peace: “I want to give them a hug and tell them love [exists]!!!”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.