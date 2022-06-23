90 Day Fiance: Miona and Jibri say ‘thank you’ to their supporters with sweet gesture

Miona and Jibri Bell express gratitude to their supporters. Pic credit: JibriandMiona/YouTube

90 Day Fiance newbies Jibri and Miona Bell are certainly not this season’s fan favorites but the couple does have their share of supporters.

Despite being accused of being clout chasers, the pair have taken full advantage of their growing social media platform and they recently did a sweet gesture by sending out gifts and postcards to their supporters.

Jibri shared a video while at the post office with stacks of packages ready to be sent off along with a message of gratitude.

Jibri and Miona Bell did a sweet gesture for their supporters

The 90 Day Fiance couple has been the subject of criticism and backlash since their first appearance on the show.

However, they’re not focusing too much on the haters. Instead, the couple is showing their appreciation for the people who have been supportive of them.

Jibri posted a video on Instagram showing how he and Miona are giving back to their followers. In the clip, the 28-year-old showed stacks of boxes at the post office filled with postcards and other trinkets.

“The world-renowned artist Andy Warhol said ‘In the future, everyone will be world-famous for 15 minutes,'” wrote Jibri in his post. “I believe that window has moved to 15 seconds!”

He continued, “As an entertainer, most of us don’t get careers we get opportunities and I want to make sure I maximize every opportunity and show my gratitude and appreciation!”

From what we could glimpse in some of the packages the couple also gifted people with ponchos similar to one Jibri recently wore on the show. His unique style has been a major topic of conversation and his ripped pants even sold for $28,000.

The new reality TV stars have been reselling clothing that they’ve worn on the show on Poshmark and it seems people are buying them. So the pair wanted to say “thank you” with a grand gesture.

Jibri Bell says thanks for all the support

The 90 Day Fiance newbies have moved full speed ahead with their newfound notoriety from the show as they continue to grow their social media following. Aside from selling their used clothes online, they are also making income on Cameo, selling merchandise online, and utilizing badges on Instagram.

They’ve also been amping up their online presence with consistent Instagram posts and updates, and have created a joint YouTube page since being on the show.

The couple has been getting support for all their business ventures so Jibri expressed thanks in his Instagram post.

“Thank you to everyone who has followed and supported me!” he wrote. “Anyone who has streamed my music, shared my posts, bought merch, sent donations, liked my posts, sent me messages, anyone who has shown me, love!”

“I appreciate you and I’m grateful for your support. From the deepest part of my soul. Thank you! I promise this is just the beginning!” he added.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.