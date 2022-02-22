90 Day Fiance: Mike shares comment from critic about Ximena being ‘so selfish’ amid suspected breakup

Mike Berk returned to Colombia after he felt his fiancee Ximena Cuellar getting distant. Pic credit: TLC

Mike Berk left Colombia a happy man after getting engaged to his internet girlfriend, Ximena Cuellar, on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, but the 34-year-old is now singing a different tune.

On the latest episode of the spinoff, Mike decided to travel back to South America after feeling his fiance had gotten distant.

And while fans have yet to know how their story ends, it’s not looking promising as Ximena was recently called out for a posted and deleted TikTok featuring a dark-haired mystery man.

Fueling the break-up rumors, the New York native shared a comment from a viewer that didn’t clearly doesn’t put his fiance in a good light.

Due to the show still airing, the cast can’t give away too much of the storyline, but from what Mike shared, the future of this couple doesn’t look too bright.

Taking to his Instagram stories to share the opinion of a critic of Ximena, the message detailed, “@mikeyb90day You are a good dude. Just get the confidence man. Promise you got lots of love to give.”

Clearly throwing accusations Ximena’s way, the message continued, “She doesn’t love you. It’s sad to be honest but you deserve way better than this. Just know your self-worth. She is so selfish.”

Pic credit: @mikeyb90day/Instagram

The messages come on the news of Ximena potentially introducing a new man to social media.

In a since-deleted TikTok, the mother-of-two uploaded several facetime screenshots with a dark-haired mystery man.

Writing “Me enamore de tu sonrisa” which translates in English to “I fell in love with your smile”, it’s obvious there is a romantic angle to the post.

However, the Colombian native defended herself on her Instagram stories, describing in Spanish, “They have uploaded a false video that is rolling on social networks. Someone stole my account and uploaded fake stuff.”

Are Mike and Ximena still together?

In the latest episode, Mike hoped to travel to Colombia to reignite the spark in his relationship with Ximena.

Having the opposite effect, Ximena preferred Mike pay for her breast augmentation rather than a white gown.

Viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night to see what happens next in the story of Ximena and Mike.

Do you think Mike and Ximena will make it down the aisle? Let us know in the comments.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.