90 Day Fiance: Mike Berk gets slammed for promoting Mahogany Roca’s social media

Mike Berk decided to dedicate an entire Instagram post to promote the fact that his fellow 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days castmate, Mahogany Roca, got her verification on the social platform.

Mike’s move to highlight Mahogany’s milestone came off as strange to Before the 90 Days viewers, who did not understand what his angle in doing that was.

In the comments of Mike’s congratulatory post, he got blasted for presumably shooting his shot or trying to get Mahogany to notice him.

Unprompted, Mike decided to share a post to his Instagram that was entirely about Mahogany’s Instagram accomplishment of getting verified.

He posted a picture of Mahogany’s Instagram bio and drew a red circle around her handle name with the verification symbol.

In the caption, Mike wrote, “#congratulations @mahogany_roca for being #verified here on #Instagram! There were various accounts that were fake out here of her. Now, here is her official! Welcome, my friend!”

Mahogany appeared virtually at the Before the 90 Days Tell All, and Mike appeared on stage. He did not have any direct interaction with her that was shown, so it is unclear if they have communication of any kind.

Before the 90 Days viewers thought Mike’s post for Mahogany was very strange, and he got roasted in the comments section.

One person jabbed, “Try harder Mikey.”

Another critic pointed out the fact that Mahogany only has three posts on her Instagram and said, “Mikey, Mikey, Mikey (hand over face emoji) #allthreeofherposts (eye rolling emoji).”

The most popular comment read, “Her official fake pictures account, thank goodness we know the real fake one (laughing/crying emoji).”

Another top comment stated, “Mike thinks he’s smooth trying to make subtle moves on the low lol.”

Before the 90 Days viewers watched Mike desperately try and be in a relationship with Ximena Cuellar. Ximena grew to think that Mike was gross and told him she did not want to be with him anymore.

Mike protested a lot but eventually left Colombia only to reveal at the Tell All that he and Ximena were back together.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.