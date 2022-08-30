90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen reveals he was hospitalized after suffering a seizure

Michael Jessen told 90 Day Fiance fans about his medical scare involving a seizure. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen took to social media to let his fans know that he had suffered a seizure at home and spent time in the hospital as a result.

The 47-year-old father of two has his kids, Maxwell and Cece, to thank for calling 911 on his behalf after the medical incident occurred.

In his post, Michael also thanked the hospital he got help from several times but did not say what triggered the seizure or if he has been diagnosed with anything.

A hopeful part of Michael’s caption was in the hashtags which alluded to him feeling better presently.

Michael was on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance with his now-ex-wife, now-23-year-old Brazilian model, Juliana Custodio.

They had a nasty breakup late last year after less than two years of marriage and Juliana has completely moved on to a new country, with a new man, and a new baby.

Through his Instagram platform, Michael shared a picture that was taken of him as he sat up in a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown with his hair disheveled.

He had an empty tray of food in front of him and a stoic look on his face.

In the caption, Michael wrote, “Spent a few days at @greenwich_hospital after suffering a seizure at home. Thankfully Max and Cece were here to call 911. I’ve never had better healthcare than I did during my stay at @greenwich_hispital 🙏🙏.”

In the caption, Michael also used hashtags to describe his situation but offered some hope in his last one, writing, “#allbetternow.”

Juliana Custodio is living her best life

While Michael is battling a health scare, his ex-wife Juliana is living her best life.

After moving to Germany and debuting a new boyfriend and baby bump just one month after her breakup from Michael, Juliana has not stopped showing her success.

While pregnant, Juliana shared countless belly pictures and interacted with 90 Day fans about her pregnancy, asking for advice and giving advice herself.

Juliana’s month-old son Benjamin, named after her fiance Ben Obscura, is now at the center of her life but her busy mom life has not stopped her from posting body bounce-back photos.

Juliana has also shared pictures of Benjamin despite threatening not to due to negative comments from her haters and internet trolls while she was pregnant.

