90 Day Fiance: Michael Jessen calls Juliana Custodio ‘untruthful’ says her pregnancy was ‘not planned’

90 Day Fiance star Michael Jessen continues to bash his estranged wife Juliana Custodio months after their split.

Things are no longer amicable between the exes as Michael just claimed that Juliana’s pregnancy was unplanned and that she hasn’t been truthful about what seems like a whirlwind romance with her new boyfriend, Ben Obscura.

Juliana and Ben appear happier than ever on social media as they await the birth of their first child together. The couple recently revealed that they are expecting a baby boy who is set to arrive in the summer.

However, after months of being quiet, Michael has now decided to air out their drama and has made some eye-raising claims against Juliana.

Michael Jessen says Juliana Custodio is being untruthful about her life

The 90 Day Fiance star recently dished on his breakup with Juliana during another installment of the YouTube series, You’re So Lazy. Michael opened up about everything going on in his life, including his breakup with Juliana and her subsequent pregnancy.

The video featured Michael at his home while he talked to someone behind the camera about his personal life and that of his now-estranged wife.

During the chat, the 44-year-old called out Juliana for “her storyline of having met somebody new, her boyfriend in Germany, being pregnant presumably with his child and playing it off as if it’s some lifelong love story that she’s achieved.”

According to Michael, he knows the timeline of how everything went down, and he said the expectant mom is “being cagey, if not just untruthful about how she got into this situation.”

Michael Jessen says Juliana Custodio’s pregnancy was ‘not planned’

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to explain the timeline of Juliana’s trip to Germany where she met her now-boyfriend Ben. According to Michael, the model arrived there in “mid-September.”

“It means she got pregnant just a few weeks after arriving in Germany,” he positioned. “This is not some, swept off the feet, love story…but she’s really been doing a lot to shape her story in a way that keeps her image going.”

The dad-of-two went on to say that his life and that of his kids’ have been affected by the “untrue and unkind” statements Juliana has made about him. He also touched a bit on their pending divorce, which Juliana filed for on Valentine’s Day. However, Michael made it clear she’s still his wife.

He then went back to the topic of Juliana’s pregnancy and claimed, “That was not planned, no way!”

Michael blasted the new couple and said Juliana and Ben are “presenting” their relationship “as if it’s just some wonderful, amazing love story come true. “

“Truth is he [Ben Obscura] got a married, 25-year-old Brazilian woman pregnant,” added Michael.

