90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith shares fresh-faced photo, poses with her Mercedes

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith broke her social media silence to flex next to and inside of her Mercedes while touting a fresh face with no makeup and natural hair.

Memphis received a ton of criticism during and after her appearance on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days. That caused her to make her Instagram profile private and become vocal about blocking anyone who spoke negatively or against her. Memphis appears to have lifted the private feature of her page.

When Memphis has been posting on Instagram, the things she shares often have religious meanings, or she relates her faith to most aspects of the posts.

Memphis’ flexing Mercedes post had a religious caption, but it was the first time in several months that she shared up-to-date pictures of herself.

Memphis used her Instagram to share four selfies taken from inside her Mercedes and one photo where she posed outside of it.

Although her selfies appeared to have filters on them, Memphis used hashtags in the caption to assert that she had natural hair and no makeup on.

The car selfies featured Memphis without a smile, looking seriously at the camera from different angles. In the image where she posed next to her car, she was smiling, and her cold-shoulder full-length dress could be seen.

She had her hair pulled back in all the photos.

Memphis shared a religious quote in the caption and added the hashtags, “#naturalbeauty #nappyhair #nolashes,” among others.

Memphis Smith had a daughter with Hamza Moknii

During the Season 5 of Before the 90 Days Tell All, Memphis and Hamza were both present and appeared to be in a relationship. They revealed that Memphis had their daughter not long before the Tell All filming.

At the end of the season, viewers found out that Memphis had a positive pregnancy test after only being in Tunisia for several weeks.

Memphis left before she could be questioned at the Tell All, citing that she did not feel well. However, rumors and video evidence circulated that Memphis refused to continue the Tell All after not receiving enough privacy to breastfeed her daughter, who was in the building.

Since the Tell All, it has come out that Memphis and Hamza are not together and that Hamza moved to Chicago and claims that he hasn’t seen his daughter in months.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.