90 Day Fiance: Memphis Smith opens up in new post, says her value is not based on ‘likes’

Memphis Smith has made it clear that she is not concerned about other people liking her.

The nurse and mom of three has faced ongoing scrutiny online since appearing on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Her relationship with Hamza was heavily questioned and criticized by viewers who felt their connection was not strong or genuine enough for marriage.

After the details of their relationship aired and it was confirmed that Memphis was pregnant with Hamza’s child, she received even more backlash from critics.

At one point, Memphis was responding to viewers daily, attempting to defend herself and her relationship.

Finally, she got to the point where she refused to pay attention to the negativity. Now, she’s reminding her haters that their opinions of her don’t determine her value.

Memphis Smith tells critics that ‘likes’ don’t matter

Sharing a post to her Instagram stories recently, Memphis took a moment to remind everyone that she is not worried about being liked by others.

In the vulnerable post, she says, “Thank God my value has never been based on who likes me or supports me. My value comes from what I know I have to offer those who are in the greatest need.”

She goes on to say, “Remember the only thing that matter in the end isn’t the amount of likes you get but the amount of good you do on the earth while your [sic] still here!”

The post comes just days after Hamza revealed he is making progress on the custody arrangement the two have regarding their daughter.

According to Hamza, Memphis was allegedly preventing him from seeing his child. Now, he says the two will soon be reunited after he received legal counsel to help him understand his rights as a father.

Memphis Smith defends herself as a mom

Amid the drama with Hamza and their child, it was rumored that Memphis may have lost custody of at least one of her children. Before things got too out of hand, she stepped in to shut down those allegations.

While she and Hamza are working on a better arrangement, she wants people to know that she still has full custody of all of her kids.

Memphis has three children with three different fathers, which is something she has been judged on by some members of the 90 Day fandom.

Despite the hate, Memphis has shared that she always wants to do the best for her kids and hopes to someday find a positive father figure who will be consistent in her kids’ lives.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.