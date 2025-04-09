90 Day Fiance: Mark’s friend says he used Mina to ‘substitute’ his ex: ‘He was still in love with’ her

Did Mark Bessette use Mina to replace his ex-girlfriend?

According to his friend, that seems to be the case.

A new preview for Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance shows an awkward interaction between Mina and Mark’s friend, Diana, in which they discuss Mark’s ex, Jade.

The clip, shared by Access Hollywood on YouTube, begins with Mina and Diana doing some shopping in a boutique.

Soon, the ladies discuss Mina coming to America after leaving her native country, France.

Diana admits she’s shocked that Mina made it to the US and that she had reservations about “a lot of things.”

Mark told his friend that Mina reminded him ‘exactly’ of his ex, Jade

Diana divulged that she was worried Mark might not have been ready mentally to be in a relationship with Mina.

“Because when he showed me your photo, and he was talking about you, the way he said it was, ‘Oh my God, I met this beautiful woman in France, and she reminds me of Jade.’”

Mina was shocked to hear Diana’s admission and revealed she felt “very uncomfortable” during her solo confession.

Diana continued to spill more of Mark’s tea, telling Mina that he typically moves very fast in relationships, including his relationship with his ex, Jade, whom he moved into his house in Florida after one month of dating.

“Mark was devastated when Jade and him broke up,” Diana shared during a confessional with TLC’s producers.

Diana added that Mark called her shortly after his breakup with Jade and told her he had met someone who “reminds him exactly [of] Jade.”

Mark sent a photo of Mina to Diana and explained that she, like Jade, had a son.

Diana thinks Mark tried to ‘substitute’ Jade with Mina

Diana admitted she was concerned because, in her mind, Mark was trying to “substitute” Mina for Jade.

“He wanted someone like Jade because I think he was still in love with my friend,” Diana claimed. “And honestly, I don’t think he got over it.”

Mina was shocked to discover that Mark and Jade were so serious and even lived together—something Mark lied to Mina about.

Critics take aim at Mark’s friend for telling Mina about his business

90 Day Fiance viewers reacted to the YouTube video, and the consensus was that Diana was being “messy” by sharing Mark’s business with Mina.

One of Diana’s critics wrote, “The friend is being messy telling all Mark’s business, lol. “

Another commenter wrote, “That is not a friend..”

A third YouTube user accused Diana of being “messy” and trying to “get into [Mina’s] head” so that Mina would leave him and Jade could have him back.

In the comments, more 90 Day Fiance viewers called Diana “messy” and a “b***h,” calling her out for trying to break up Mina and Mark.

So far this season, it seems that plenty of people and circumstances could come between Mark and Mina and potentially lead to their breakup.

In addition to Diana’s surprising bombshells, Mina and Mark’s daughter, Jordan, got off on the wrong foot and have continued to butt heads; Mina is leery of Mark’s desire to sign a prenup, and Mina is missing her native France, where her son, Clayton, has stayed while she came to America with her daughter, Maria.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.