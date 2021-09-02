90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik shares details about Babyboten, talks future babies

Loren decided to share an exciting update on Babyboten. Pic credit: Discovery+

Alexei and Loren Brovarnik are taking their time as they settle into their new normal after the arrival of their second child. But 90 Day Fiance fans are dying for updates on the bouncing baby boy.

Loren reinstated her Tuesday Talks in order to reconnect with her fan base after a short maternity leave break. The Florida resident started her questions and answers segment looking happy and healthy.

One follower asked, “Any plans in the future on growing your family more, or is your family complete?”

Loren shared a picture of her pulling a silly smile and wrote, “We’re going to see how 2 under 2 goes first, but you never know!”

Another eager fan just wrote, “Update on baby boten, please!”

The glowing mother shared that their second son was growing, added, “Babyboten-5lbs and 20 in tall. Where my Leo’s at?!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei were excited for their new baby

Loren and Alexei welcomed their second son on August 16. Fans got the first glimpse of the newborn on the mother of two’s Instagram, writing, “He’s here, he’s here!! Babyboten has arrived much early than expected!”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance star continued saying, “Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can’t wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍”

Loren and Alexei welcome a new son

Loren then shared in a follow-up post that her new son had arrived weighing in at 5 lbs., 9 oz., and 19 inches tall, sharing that he was the same size as Shai when he was born.

As 90 Day Fiance viewers are aware, Loren and Alexei are also parents to their 16-month-old son named Shai Josef. Their firstborn son just turned one this past April.

Loren is standing strong as a proud new mother of two boys. The 90 Day Fiance star did share that she was struggling with postpartum depression and the unknown of when she would be allowed to take her new son home.

She reiterated that it was “okay not to be okay” but to make sure you are kind to those around you since no one truly knows what another human is going through.

90 Day Fiance followers are sending Loren and Alexei all of their positive vibes and hope that BabyBoten will be able to come home very soon.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.