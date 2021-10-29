90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik is ‘back at it’ in the gym after giving birth to second son Asher

Loren is focusing on fitness again after giving birth. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik is “back at it” in the gym two and a half months after giving birth to her second son.

Loren showed her fans that she’s back to working out again after delivering her and Alexei’s second son, Asher. They also share son Shai, who was born in April 2020.

After Shai’s birth this summer, Loren told her followers, “Babyboten arrived late Monday, August 16 in the evening and he came in at a whopping 5 pounds, 9 ounces, 19 inches tall. He’s actually the same size Shai was when Shai was born.”

90 Day Fiance alum Loren Brovarnik is ‘back at it’ in the gym

Now that Loren is getting her groove back, she wanted to show her followers that she’s putting in that hard work at the gym.

Loren took to her Instagram account to tell her followers, “Back at it! 💪🏼”

She included a Reel that showed her using a sled push to make her way across the room and back, breathing hard as she gave it her all.

Loren set her video to Work B***h by Britney Spears and donned a top bun, crop top, and leggings to complete her gym look and get down to business.

Some of the cast members from the 90 Dy Fiance franchise stopped by Loren’s comments to encourage her.

“Yesssss get it momma 🔥👏” wrote Elizabeth Potthast from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance.

“You go girl!!!!❤️” commented Akinyi Obala from Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Cast members from the 90 Day Fiance franchise encouraged Loren. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren is open with her fans about her postpartum journey

Loren has been upfront about her battle with postpartum depression and chronicled it this summer after the birth of Asher.

“Postpartum is a very real thing, postpartum depression is a very real thing. Not knowing when your baby’s gonna come home from the NICU is a very real thing,” Loren tearfully told her fans during an Instagram Live in August.

She wanted her fans to know she wasn’t trying to garner sympathy, but instead was hoping to help other moms going through the same thing.

She added, “And I’m not sharing this with you for any sympathy or anything like that I’m sharing my true self right now because they’re so many other people going through it.”

Loren has also been open about her body after having a baby and has adopted a healthy attitude about losing her pregnancy weight. She has shared several vulnerable pics on her Instagram Feed, documenting her postpartum journey.

“Feeling good comes from within or from underneath,” Loren told her followers earlier this month.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.