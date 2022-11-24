News 90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik is a ‘cool mom’ in wide-leg pants and pullover

Loren Brovarnik looks like a cool mom in her new outfit. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram Loren Brovarnik is a cool mom; her recent purchase proved just that. The 90 Day fiance star scored a great deal on a discounted outfit from Spanx, and she took to social media to show off the wide-leg pants and pullover sweater.

Loren also posted a link to the item so that her Instagram followers could also snag the deal.

By the way, we know she was being sincere about her love for the outfit because she’s not affiliated with the brand and isn’t making any money from sharing the link.

The mom-of-three posted a video in her bedroom and gave a better look at the half-zip pullover that featured long sleeves and a collar. She paired it with matching pants with wide legs and a drawstring waist.

She added a “cool mom” stamp on the post and wrote, “went with the @spanx medium petite and color is still ‘lunar.'”

Loren Brovarnik looks cool in her Spanx

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the post on her Instagram Story along with a link to the product, and we found out more details about the stylish outfit.

The AirEssentials wide-leg pants and matching half-zip top are from Spanx and range from sizes xs to 3x. The collection is made with “spacer fabric” and is described as “soft and ultra drapey.”

They’re sold separately on the website and currently cost $94.40 each with a 20 percent discount.

Of the five available colors, only powder and lunar– the latter of which Loren chose during her purchase– have not been sold out. However, the pant is still available in all five colors, including dark palm, classic navy, and very black.

Additionally, the TLC star is not the only one raving about the stylish set. They’re also listed on Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2022, as noted on the website.

Loren Brovarnik is a FabFitFun partner

The outspoken 90 Day Fiance star is not affiliated with Spanx, but she has collaborated with other brands.

In a social media post from a few weeks ago, she promoted FabFitFun, a popular subscription box service. Loren showed off the items in the company’s 2022 winter box and encouraged people to sign up.

“I’ve been an avid @fabfitfun customer for years and I love sharing it with you! #fabfitfunpartner” wrote Loren. “My winter box arrived and the variety of options I chose this time is everything from stuff for my kitchen to a new shampoo!”

The mom-of-three also shared her discount code “LOREN10” with her followers and noted that the discounted membership price is $49.99.

“treat yourself to all the items or use it as individual gifts for others with the full-size items! I’ve linked it in my stories for you!! 🙌🏼🙌🏼” she added.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.