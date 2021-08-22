90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik gives update on newborn son, thanks fans for support

Loren Brovarnik updated her fans on her newborn son’s birth and was thankful for their support. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik updated her followers on the arrival of her, and husband Alexei’s, newborn son.

Loren and Alexei welcomed their second son on Monday, August 16, and waited a couple of days before sharing the news with their followers.

Baby Brovarnik’s name hasn’t yet been revealed, but his parents are referring to him as “Babyboten,” a nickname that means baby peanut in Hebrew.

After announcing her second son’s birth via her Instagram account on Thursday, August 19, Loren took to Instagram once again to share some details about Babyboten’s birth with her fans.

Loren Brovarnik thanks fans, gives update on Babyboten

“I just wanted to give you a few more details, so … Babyboten arrived late Monday, August 16 in the evening and he came in at a whopping 5 pounds, 9 ounces, 19 inches tall. He’s actually the same size Shai was when Shai was born,” Loren told her 1.3 million followers.

Loren and her husband Alexei, who became a U.S. citizen last year, are already parents to Babyboten’s big brother, Shai Josef, who is 16 months old and was born in April of 2020.

The 27-year-old new mom of two continued, “So um, again, it really means the world to me, um, to see all of your love and support. And I can’t wait to share him with you. And I can’t wait for Shai to meet him again.”

“So, from the bottom of my heart you guys, thank you, thank you, thank you so much. Don’t make me cry because I’ve cried enough already,” Loren added with a laugh. “I love you, I love you, I love you, so stay tuned for more to come.”

Alexei spends time with Shai so Loren can rest

One day after Loren announced Babyboten’s birth on Instagram, her husband Alexei shared a sweet post with their son, Shai.

Alexei and Shai sat on the sofa together in a selfie and the new dad of two told his followers that he was letting new mom Loren rest while he and Shai waited for his new little brother to come home from the NICU.

As Loren and Alexei reported, Babyboten had to spend time in the NICU, but is “recovering well.”

“Letting ima rest and waiting for #babyboten to come home …” Alexei captioned his pic. “Ima” is a Jewish term for mom.

Loren and Alexei, who compromised on having three kids total, are one of the most-loved couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Since they first appeared on Season 3 of the show back in 2015, they have starred on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs on Sundays at 11/10c on TLC.