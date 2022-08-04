90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik gets love from her followers after she admits to having a bad day

Loren got candid about having a bad day and said she wants to normalize “being a human being.” Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik got candid with her followers during a tough day, and her fans showed her their undying support.

Loren regularly interacts with her followers on social media and keeps her content fun and authentic.

Although it may look as though she has everything going for her, Loren was straightforward in a recent share on social media, admitting to struggling to get through her day.

Loren, who is currently expecting her third child with her husband Alexei Brovarnik, recorded a video from her bathroom as she engaged in some self-care by applying a painted-on face mask and shared a message of encouragement with her 1.4 million followers.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this today, but I am honestly having such a s****y day. And, like, it’s okay to have a s****y day. This is me just venting and doing something to help myself feel better,” Loren began her video.

As she continued to brush her face mask on her skin, she added, “I just want you to know, if you’re having a bad day, you just do something that puts a smile on your face, even if it’s for five minutes, five hours, ten minutes… just to know that it’s okay to have a bad day and tomorrow is a new day.”

Loren Brovarnik met with followers’ support as she struggles with having a bad day

Loren’s message was met with plenty of support from her followers who showed up in the comments to share positive words with the TLC star.

90 Day Fiance Season 5 star Elizabeth Potthast, who is currently pregnant like Loren, wrote, “You are so strong momma hang in there 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💖💖💖.”

“So very true,” agreed one of Loren’s followers. “As Moms it can be hard to get that and not feel guilty, but it’s so important. Hope tomorrow is better for us both! ❤🙌.”

When another follower thanked Loren for the reminder, she responded, “We always need to be reminded, even me 🤍.”

Following her Reel, Loren took to her Instagram Stories where she shared that she had just read all of the comments and expressed her gratitude to her fans.

Loren thanks, updates 90 Day Fiance fans: ‘We’re human, right?’

“I was just reading everybody’s comments on my Reel post,” Loren shared. “I just wanted to say thank you so much for your support. Like, it really means so much to me knowing that I have your support and I love you and your support is really helping me. And again, it’s okay to not be okay and share that with somebody who needs to hear it.”

The next day, Loren took to her Reels once again, this time to provide her fans with an update on how she was feeling.

On Thursday afternoon, Loren told her followers, “Update on how I’m feeling: I still feel kind of s****y and I feel like that’s still okay. Cuz sometimes your mood just goes over to the next day, and it doesn’t make it right, it doesn’t make it wrong, it doesn’t make you a bad person. But, it’s just, we’re human, right?”

If anybody out there is still having a s****y day, don’t be hard on yourself. It’s okay to have an extra day to feel s****y.”

Loren stays active on social media, often updating her fans on her daily life and staying true to herself, and it looks like her fans appreciate her transparency.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.