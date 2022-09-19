90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik gets diamond push present from husband Alexei Brovarnik

Loren Brovarnik gets diamonds as a push present from her husband. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Alexei Brovarnik showed his appreciation to Loren Brovarnik in a major way after she recently gave birth to their baby girl.

The 90 Day Fiance star showered his wife with diamonds for her push present and Loren showed off the stunning earrings and necklace on social media and exclaimed her excitement.

The sweet gesture came at the perfect time since it has admittedly been a rough couple of days for the 90 Day Fiance star who was in tears only days ago.

In a video posted on Instagram, Loren confessed to not being okay following the birth of her third child. People rallied around Loren after she opened up about her feelings and many TLC stars sent their love and support amid her struggles with postpartum.

The next day Loren was in much better spirits as she got dressed up in a high-slit dress and sneakers for a day out. However, despite the momentary happiness, she’s still going through a rough time.

Thankfully, her husband Alexei knew just what to do to put a smile on Loren’s face.

The 90 Day Fiance star was at home in sweatpants and a crop top when she was surprised with the expensive gifts after giving birth to her daughter. Loren was given a large white box containing two red jewelry boxes and she could not have been happier with what was inside.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren showed off a pair of stunning diamond earrings from her favorite jewelry company which she tagged in the post and wrote, “When the hubby knows how much I love @jamesallenrings 🙌🏻🙌🏻.”

The larger box contained a silver diamond necklace which she jokingly noted should have been three–one for each child.

“Was truly NOT expecting this, but I need one for each,🤣🤣” Loren wrote in the post as she quickly tried on the stunning jewelry.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik shows off her ‘fashion’

Despite going through a rough time with her postpartum, Loren is excited about her daughter, Ariel Raya Brovarnik.

The 90 Day Fiance couple had already decided that their third child would be their last and after having two boys, Shai and Asher, they were overjoyed to welcome a girl into the family.

The fashionable mom of three is doing her best to improve her mood and she recently showed off a photo on her Instagram Story, dressed in black biker shorts, a sports bra, and a smile.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren snapped the selfie in her room while wearing fluffy grey slippers and wrote, “It’s called fashion.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.