90 Day Fiance: Liz Wood’s ex-husband says they were together a week prior to her reconciliation with Big Ed

Shocking claims have come to light from Liz Wood’s ex-husband about their relationship timeline while she was apparently trying to reconcile with her ex-boyfriend and The Single Life cast member Big Ed.

Big Ed and Liz had a famously volatile relationship on and off camera throughout The Single Life and its wake. According to Liz’s ex-husband, however, she was bouncing between the two of them.

When a 90 Day Fiance fan page posted about the speculation of Big Ed and Liz’s not only reconciliation but engagement, Liz’s ex-husband dropped the tea in the comments.

Liz Wood’s ex-husband dished that he was with her a week prior to her reunion with Big Ed

Liz’s ex-husband, who goes by @macho.camcho1789 on Instagram, decided to give his account of the timeline of he and Liz’s relationship as it pertains to her relationship with Big Ed as well.

His comments were made originally on a post about Big Ed and Liz’s supposed engagement by @90daythemelanatedway but captured and posted by another fan account, @90dayfiancenow.

Liz’s ex-husband wrote, “What makes this particular situation even funnier is she was staying in my house for the length of their break up. She would bed me to buy her a ring, she wanted a carat ring. It took them less then a week of talking to each other for them to be engaged. It’s all for the fame, they’re both equally as desperate.”

When @90daythemelantedway exclaimed, “What! What?”, Liz’s ex-husband responded.

He said, “I was married to Elizabeth. She came back to me after they broke up. She lived with me for 6 months. Wanted me to marry her again and propose to her. We got into a fight Friday night the next Friday she was engaged to Ed.”

It looks like, according to Liz’s ex, that she was bouncing between the two men and may have settled on being with Big Ed to seek the continued fame.

Will Big Ed and Liz Woods be featured on the next season of The Single Life

The rumor is that Big Ed will be a part of Season 2 of The Single Life even though extreme controversy has followed him.

He has been accused of sexual assault, a petition to get him canceled from the TLC network has been ongoing, and a nasty phone call between him and Liz came to light.

The 90 Day Fiance franchise has been known to bring back questionable people before, including people with serious criminal records, so viewers will have to stay tuned to find out if Big Ed has been accepted back.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.