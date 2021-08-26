90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima joins forces with Stephanie Matto on her new adult platform

Larissa Lima joins Stephanie Matto’s adult platform. Pic credit:@Larissa Santos Lima@Stepanka/YouTube

Former 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member Larissa Lima has joined forces with fellow TLC star Stephanie Matto on her new adult platform. Stephanie has been working behind the scenes to create a space for herself and other creators to share their NSFW content without having to turn over a high percentage of their profits.

She came up with Unfltrd, a space for creators to share adult content much like OnlyFans — which has just announced drastic changes to its platform. The controversial adult site recently shocked everyone when it announced its decision to ban sexually explicit content going forward. However after backlash OnlyFans has reversed the ban, but who knows for how long.

Either way, thanks to Stephanie Matto, other TLC stars such as Larissa Lima — who have been making a lot of money on the site — can now move their talents over to Unfiltrd. Furthermore, after Larissa’s latest round of cosmetic surgeries which includes larger breasts, the Brazilian beauty is more than ready to show off her body.

Larissa Lima joins forces with Stephanie Matto

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum has a new space for her adult content as people are still in limbo about what OnlyFans will do next.

The website is set to launch on August 28 and the Instagram page just revealed that Larissa is now listed as a founding creator along with Stephanie Matto.

They shared a post of Larissa clad in sexy white lingerie along with an official announcement about her joining the team.

The post reads, “A new member of our talent to be featured as a founding creator on #unfiltrd 😍 you all know her as the 👑 queen or @larissalimareal 🤩👌 find her on unfiltrd when launch day comes August 28th!”

By the way, Larissa is not the only familiar TLC star who has joined forces with Stephanie on her new platform. However, the newest member of the team might very well surprise you!

Stephanie Davison joins new adult platform

The newest 90 Day Fiance star to join Stephanie Matto’s new platform is Stephanie Davison who was featured on Season 8 of the popular TLC show.

The Unfiltrd Instagram page also posted an announcement about Stephanie joining the team and they shared a sexy photo of the reality TV personality clad in over-the-knee, animal print boots, and a black romper.

The post reads, “What’s hotter than a Maserati? @90day_stephanie 😍 Don’t miss her on our August 28th launch! Her content is on 🔥🔥🔥”

While many of the comments following the announcement about Stephanie were rude, to say the least, she did get some support from another TLC alum, Laura Jallali who wrote, “She is a true beauty!”

Are you shocked that Stephanie Davison has joined this new adult platform?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.