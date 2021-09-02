90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima exposes troll who sent her nasty message wishing ‘death’ on her

Larissa is slamming an online troll. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima has had her fair share of haters throughout her reality TV history. But some particular online bullies are being called out for their extremely rude behavior.

Recently the 90 Day Fiance star took to her Instagram story to share the real identity of one of her many haters who felt the need to attack her. It seems an angry woman who was pretending to be a man was harassing her.

In the story, Larissa posted a note writing, “That’s not a man you can found the real person profile online by the picture. It’s a woman impersonating a man.”

Below the comment was the entire conversation of hate aimed towards the Brazillian bombshell. The ‘man’ named Tyrell Buchanan wrote, “You look botched and horrible.”

Larissa Lima outed her online troll

The stalker continued to taunt Larissa with nasty words saying, “your poor kids, their mom is spending money but not on them. I hope you death next surgery.”

The bully’s words cut deep and forced Larissa to share what she goes through on a daily basis when she decides to check her direct messages. The abuse was uncalled for, and Larissa had enough of the torment.

The barrage of insults didn’t stop there as a second message came through from Tyrell telling her she was “ugly” along with some extreme profanity.

While being in the limelight comes with its price, these mean-spirited words were just a bit too much for Larissa. Since being fired from the franchise last year, the 90 Day Fiance star has been living a much quieter life.

Larissa has continued to enhance her looks by going under the knife and recently underwent liposuction under her chin and butt. She even showed off the bruises caused by the procedure and healing.

Larissa is not about to change who she is

Multiple times Larissa has made it clear that she doesn’t let the opinions of sheep get to her. But this particular time, she wanted to share her struggles with her haters, fans, and followers and let them know that this kind of treatment of another is not okay.

Larissa’s stunt hopefully caused the bully to pause with their hateful rhetoric and to take a look inward. As for the model, she will continue to be herself even in the face of adversity.

