90 Day Fiance: Larissa Lima explains why she’s leaving Colorado Springs and moving back to Las Vegas

Larissa Lima is moving back to Las Vegas. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Lima is heading back to Las Vegas after a tough time living in Colorado Springs. The reality TV personality has been teasing a big move for several weeks and now that the time has finally arrived, Larissa couldn’t be more excited.

Sin City was once Larissa’s home during her brief marriage to Colt Johnson. After they broke up, she met Eric Nichols and they decided to leave Las Vegas for a fresh start. Eric sold his Las Vegas home and moved to Colorado Springs with Larissa.

However, the couple has since called it quits and now Larissa has her sites set on Vegas once again.

Larissa Lima excited to leave Colorado Springs

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum shared an update with her followers on social media about her plans to leave Colorado Springs and head back to Las Vegas.

“I’m so happy to move to Las Vegas, ” exclaimed Larissa. “I met amazing people in Colorado Springs too but Vegas is my place! Can’t believe it’s real, in the past few days I met amazing people here in Vegas.”

The mom-of-two also opened up about the hard times she experienced while living in Colorado Springs due to feeling isolated.

“Just God knows how many tears I was crying lately in Colorado, completely isolated,” confessed the Brazilian native. “But I finally look in the mirror and said Bish who’s against the queen will die, go and do you.”

Pic credit:@larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa Lima says she missed Las Vegas

The former 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? cast member opened up in another post about her reasons for leaving Colorado Springs.

Larissa moved there from Vegas in 2020 hoping for a fresh start with then-boyfriend Eric Nichols and their cats, but a lot has changed since then. Not only did Larissa and Eric break up but the new city didn’t live up to Larissa’s expectations.

After posting about her move, one Instagram follower asked the brunette beauty about her reasons for leaving the state.

“Colorado is a beautiful state,” responded Larissa. “But all my life I lived in the ‘nature cities’ like Colorado and I lived isolated because I didn’t like to hike or do activities from small cities…I miss Vegas, the lights.”

Pic credit:@larissalimareal/Instagram

Larissa also revealed that there are more work opportunities for her in Sin City which is another reason she is heading bad to her former stomping ground.

“I’m looking for work that isn’t adult-related. I think here is the city with better opportunities,” noted the former TLC star. “I can work anywhere, Colorado is more restricted…”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.