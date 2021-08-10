90 Day Fiance: Larissa Dos Santos Lima talks about losing her green card

Larissa Lima is claiming her plastic surgery cost her a green card. Pic credit: @LarissaLima/Instagram

Larissa Dos Santos Lima has been very polarizing as a star of the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Since leaving the popular TLC show, she has made a name for herself as an OnlyFans model.

Larissa updates fans on her green card

Even though Larissa has been out of the TLC spotlight for some time, she is opening up about her struggles to remain a legal resident in the United States. The Brazilian took to her Instagram to share some news which left fans a bit puzzled. Larissa told 90 Day Fans that having plastic surgery was the number one reason she had lost her green card.

Larissa has planned another surgery

Followers of the TLC personality are aware that she has an upcoming plastic surgery procedure planned for this week. The mother of two has made it clear that she wants bigger breasts and for them not to look natural.

In her Instagram Story, she showed a picture of what she was aiming to achieve, writing that she was “not asking for advice. I just listen [to] God, myself and the surgeon.”

The 90 Day Fiance star revealed, “I lost relationships and possibility of green card over my plastic surgery[.]” Fans also learned that implants deflate after six months, so she will be getting extra ccs.

She chose plastic surgery over love

She then moved onto a Q&A segment where she elaborated about her citizenship, saying she was in a relationship that could have helped her get a green card but adding, “We didn’t agree, but we are okay. No bad feelings.”

Larissa was first introduced to viewers in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, but her aggressive behavior toward her then-husband, Colt Johnson, caused the two to file for divorce. It didn’t help that she often fought with his mother, Debbie, as well.

Previously, Larissa shared that Colt had been the one to continuously block her attempts at applying for a green card. In September of 2020, while dating Eric Nichols, Larissa was arrested by ICE, and fans were told she was placed in removal proceedings.

The reality TV star has since been living in Colorado Springs but has mentioned wanting to move back to Las Vegas in the near future.

But it looks like Larissa’s situation has settled down since she still resides in the United States. TLC fans are sure to be kept updated regarding her latest surgery as soon as she is out of the OR.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.