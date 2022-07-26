90 Day Fiance: Kobe shares sobering message about relationships

90 Day Fiance newcomers Kobe Blaise and Emily Bierberly smile. Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

90 Day Fiance newcomer Kobe Blaise just shared a heartfelt yet sobering message about relationships.

In an Instagram post, Kobe greets his fans with enthusiasm and conveys that he has words of advice to share.

In the video, Kobe expresses gratitude and joy for a new day and then says, “For today, I want you to be able to define your relationship with everybody that is in your life.”

He then explains his view that often people experience relationship problems because they’re in relationships with people they shouldn’t be.

Kobe warns against entering unfulfilling relationships with people who “will never fill in the gap for us.”

“We extend relationships with people who will never be there for us, especially in our darkest moment,” Kobe reveals.

He also warns against maintaining relationships with those who find excuses for not being there for you.

Kobe clarifies his advice about defining relationships, “Their actions will never hurt you because you already know what they’re capable of.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kobe closes his video of wisdom with a suggestion to not only receive from others but to motivate people and, “Also be at the giving end.”

In the caption, Kobe wrote, “Define your relationship with everyone in your life and classify them accordingly, the relationship in your life should not be like hand and foot, where by when when you hit your foot on a rock the first person to reach out is your hand and when you hurt your hand your foot will never show up. Have a blessed now week ✌🏿✌🏿💪🏿💪🏿.”

90 Day Fiance fans and cast members react to Kobe Blaise’s message

As Kobe shares his relationship advice, fans speculate about which of his relationships he’s referring to in the post.

Even fellow Season 9 cast member Jibri Bell commented on Kobe’s post.

Jibri Bell expressed his support for Kobe Blaise. Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

Then, Jibri’s wife, Miona Bell, conveyed her support as well.

Miona Bell expressed her support with some business brainstorming. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Kobe’s friend Temperature heats things up between Kobe Blaise and fiancé Emily Bieberly

In the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe’s friend Temperature visits the couple and proposes that Kobe move to Columbus, Ohio, where there’s a large Cameroonian population.

Emily immediately shuts down the idea of moving away from her family, and when she finds a Columbus apartment search history on their tablet, her already rocky relationship with Kobe heats up even more.

While viewers anticipate seeing how the relationship proceeds in the upcoming episode, Kobe’s post provides cause for fan speculation.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance introduced viewers to Kobe Blaise of Cameroon and Emily Bieberly of Salina, Kansas.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.