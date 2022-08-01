90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise shares sweet birthday message to son Koban

Kobe Blaise shared his thoughts on his son Koban turning three with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise got to share a milestone moment with his son Koban as they celebrated Koban’s third birthday.

Kobe was absent for his son’s birth and first birthday while he and Emily waited for visa approval for Kobe to come to America from his home country of Cameroon.

In a heartfelt message accompanying a video of Koban on his birthday, Kobe expressed the joy he felt to be able to celebrate with his son.

Now-34-year-old Kobe met now-29-year-old Emily Bieberly in China when they were both living there for different reasons.

The pair had only known each other for a few months before Emily found out she was pregnant. Kobe then proposed, and Emily accepted.

At first, their visitor visa so Kobe could attend their son’s birth was denied. The couple then filed for the K-1 visa, and the visa was approved 17 months after Koban’s birth.

Kobe Blaise got to celebrate his son Koban’s birthday

In an Instagram post, Kobe shared a video of Koban facing away from the TV as he played with a toy in his hand.

Over the video, Kobe wrote, “I feel so blessed watching you grow this big. I pray God gives me the strength, courage, and wisdom to guide you in being th best version of yourself. happy 3rd birthday Koban jr.”

Kobe added to his thoughts in his caption, saying, “Happy birthday koban, wish you many more years of joy and happiness, I can’t promise you I’ll always be there for you for the rest of your life but I can promise you I’ll always love for the rest of my life. Love you so.”

Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly have had many disagreements on 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiance viewers just watched Kobe become frustrated with Emily on the latest episode after she questioned her trust in him as well as his intentions.

Aside from mistrust in their relationship, Kobe has grown annoyed by Emily’s controlling nature.

Pressed by his friend Temperature to be an assertive African man, Kobe has expressed how much Emily’s need to control things has bothered him.

However, Kobe has said that his focus is on his new and growing family and that their needs are most important to him.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.