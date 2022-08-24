90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise enjoys daddy/daughter moment with fearless baby Scarlett

Kobe Blaise enjoys beautiful moment with his daughter Scarlett. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise and his daughter Scarlett are taking over the internet with their cute daddy-daughter bonding time.

Scarlett is Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly’s second child.

Kobe Blaise recently posted a darling photo of him and Scarlett enjoying some much-needed quality time.

Kobe held baby Scarlett in one hand up to the sky in a very Lion King style manner.

Scarlett had nothing but smiles and a cuteness overload to offer to the photo.

Kobe captioned the photo by saying, “Just love how Scarlett smiles at almost everything. She’s Daddy’s little angel [angel with halo emoji].”

90 Day Fiance fans and critics alike are terrified about how high Kobe Blaise is holding Scarlett

So many 90 Day Fiance fans were enamored with the cuteness of the photo, however, the pure adorability of the photo did not stop the critics who believed that Kobe was putting Scarlett in a dangerous position.

One critic commented on Kobe Blaise’s Instagram post to inform him that what he was doing in the Photo was dangerous.

The critic said, “what you are doing in this photo is extremely dangerous to the baby.”

A 90 Day Fiance fan commented on Kobe’s Instagram post, warning Kobe that the pose was scary and not worth the chance.

The fan said, “Kobe love you man but don’t do that. Scary and not worth the chance. [red heart emoji].”

Another 90 Day Fiance fan joking commented on Kobe’s photo, questioning why dads do those types of poses with babies.

The fan said, “I don’t know why dad’s do this to moms [laughing emoji, laughing emoji, laughing emoji].”

Kobe Blaise is getting the full experience of being a parent

Kobe is finally getting to have the experience with Scarlett that he, unfortunately, did not get a chance to have with his son Koban.

When Emily and Kobe met in China, the two did not envision that they would get pregnant with their son Koban so soon, but they did, and Emily had to travel back to the states by herself and endure the entire pregnancy, delivery, and the first part of Koban’s life alone.

Kobe was not present for the first seventeen months of Koban’s life, so he did miss out on a lot of the beginning milestones with Koban so; fortunately for Kobe, he had the opportunity to be a part of Scarlett’s life from the very beginning, and judging by the photo, he is loving every minute of it.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.