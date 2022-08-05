90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise dishes out positive message about not being ashamed to ask for help

Kobe shares an inspirational message. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise shared an inspirational message about asking for help during one of his weekly pick-me-up videos for his fans.

Kobe Blaise is best known on Instagram for his Motivational Monday speeches and intermittent inspirational talks that drive home a much-needed message for many.

This week’s inspirational talk was surrounding the task of asking for help. Kobe wanted to enlighten his fan base and talk about the importance of asking for help.

Kobe captioned his post by saying, “don’t ever be ashamed to ask for help and don’t ever criticize or mock at a person who has come to you for help. We all need somebody in our lives at a given moment to succeed.”

Kobe began his message by saying, “don’t be ashamed to ask for help. Don’t be too shy to ask for help.”

“We all need somebody in our life in order to succeed, especially when we are growing. We all need somebody in our lives to help us move to the next level.”

Kobe Blaise emphasized the importance of never criticizing someone for needing help

During Kobe’s message, he emphasized the importance of never criticizing someone who needs help.

He said, “don’t criticize that person. Don’t criticize a pain you’ve never endured because when life hits you, you might become everything you ever criticized. So, be very careful how you treat somebody who is in need of something.”

Many 90 Day Fiance fans aligned with Kobe Blaise’s message

Many fans of Kobe’s fully agreed with his message, and even some 90 Day Fiance alum chimed in on his post to agree with him.

Jibri Bell, a well-known 90 Day Fiance cast member, chimed in on Kobe’s post and commented with a powerful message to inspire Kobe to continue doing the great work that he has been doing.

Jibri said, “Yes sir!!!!!! Keep it going bro!!!! Don’t stop!!!! (fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji).”

Another fan commented on Kobe’s post agreeing with his statements and informed Kobe that his message was needed.

The fan said, “You’re one of my favorites from 90day! And this is so true. I needed to hear this today.”

An additional fan commented on Kobe’s Instagram post complimenting Kobe for having a beautiful heart.

The fan said, “Your wisdom can only come from God (red heart emoji) You have a beautiful heart, Kobe. Blessings on you, your family and your day.”

Kobe’s inspirational messages have touched the lives of many. Hopefully, he will continue to share his wisdom and knowledge with his fans.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.