90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise dishes out his weekly dose of inspiration

Kobe Blaise shares an inspirational message for his followers. Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

90 Day Fiance Star Kobe Blaise has once again become the voice of inspiration for many of his followers.

Kobe is well known for sharing inspirational insight and motivational messages on Mondays.

Kobe posted another classic video sharing how blessed he is to be alive in the hope of giving off some of that sparkle to his followers.

Kobe began his post by sharing with the world how happy he is to be alive and his hopes for others to feel the same overwhelming happiness to be alive, as some people were not as fortunate.

He then continued to share his insights on how people should take ownership of their life.

Kobe mentioned that people should not have to wait for the words of a Pastor or Bishop to fully believe in themselves.

Kobe emphasized that everyone has power in their words, and the more that a person believes the things they are telling themselves, the more likely it is to come true.

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise wants fans to believe in themselves

Kobe has always made an effort to speak power to his followers, and this motivational message was no different.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kobe captioned his post by saying, “You don’t always have to wait or rely on others to tell you what you can achieve or how great you can be in life, you are powerful, your capable, you are even stronger than what you think you are.”

“Sometimes take a step back and talk to yourself, prophesy to your life, wish yourself the best because you can do it to yourself better than any other person. There is so much power in your tongue, don’t only use the power in your tongue to curse but also to make or prophecy good things to your life. Have a blessed new week guys”

90 Day Fiance fans enjoy the effort that Kobe Blaise puts into making his inspirational videos

Many 90 Day Fiance fans flocked to the comment section of Kobe’s video to share how thankful they were for him genuinely being authentic and making an effort to uplift his followers.

One fan commented on Kobe’s video about just how amazed they were to see Kobe being true to himself despite the toxicity of the entertainment industry.

The fan said, “With as toxic as the 90 day franchise can be and seems to bring out the worst in people, it’s so wonderful to see you being so positive and encouraging. Keep up the good work brother! I hope you and your little family are well.”

Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

Another fan commented to encourage Kobe and let him know that he will achieve greatness.

The fan said, “I know that YOU will achieve greatness, your charisma and joy are so powerful. Inspiring!”

Pic credit: @kobe_blaise/Instagram

Kobe Blaise is the embodiment of positivity, and hopefully, he will continue to encourage his fans to become as positive as he is.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.