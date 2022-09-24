90 Day Fiance: Kobe Blaise answers questions about his job and life in the U.S.

Kobe Blaise answers questions from fans about his new life in America. Pic credit: TLC

Kobe Blaise quickly became a fan favorite during Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

The African native met his wife, Emily Bieberly while living in China. They had a short fling that turned into managing a long-distance relationship.

After returning home to America, Emily discovered she was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Kobe sadly missed the birth of his son while they waited for his K-1 visa to be approved. Nearly two years later, Kobe and Emily were reunited, and he met his son for the first time.

Their time on the show focused on the two planning their wedding and attempting to adjust to living together for the first time.

Now that they’re married and parents of two kids, Kobe is sharing with his fans what his life in America is like now that the show has made him a household name.

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise reveals what he does for a living

In a Q&A session on Instagram, Kobe answered various questions his fans were curious about. One is what he does for work now that he’s living in America.

A fan asked, “Where are you working? Or what do you do for work?”

In response, Kobe said, “I’m the QC (quality control) guy for an asphalt company.”

Viewers may recall Emily’s dad being concerned about Kobe’s ability to care for his family. Kobe, who previously worked as an underwear model, had big plans to earn money, but his father-in-law wasn’t sold on his dreams.

It seems that Kobe lived up to his word of finding a job quickly so that he could provide for his family. It was important to him that he earned enough money to move out of his in-laws’ home as soon as possible.

Kobe Blaise talks about his new life in America

The questions for Kobe continued as fans wanted to know more about his new life now that he’s married and has become a father.

One fan asked, “Do you talk in another language with your children? I imagine you speak a few”

Kobe replied saying, “it’s kinda funny, I try to speak French to them every day and pigin only when they make me mad.”

When it comes to the married life, Kobe had one fan offer some encouragement. They wrote, “I love the relationship with your wife. Keep it up and you all will always be together,” to which Kobe replied, “Thanks I do appreciate.”

Lastly, Kobe received a question about how he feels being in a new country. He was asked, “Do you love life in the USA?” Kobe was honest and said, “Yea sure I do love here but I miss home sometimes.” Home for Kobe is Cameroon, where all his family still lives.

In a few episodes he mentions his hope to someday move to a bigger city in the U.S. where he can connect with other people from his country and feel a sense of community in his new home.

