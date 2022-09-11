90 Day Fiance: Kim Menzies’ son Jamal opens up about watching his grandma on TV after her death

Jamal Menzies talks about seeing his late grandma on TV for the first time. Pic credit: TLC

Viewers of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days were introduced to Kim Menzies during Season 5.

The California native started an online relationship with Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, who is no stranger to the 90 Day franchise.

As she attempted to figure out her relationship with Usman, Kim often involved her son, Jamal, in her decision-making.

Although Jamal is an adult, Kim made it clear that it was important to her that he has a relationship with her partner.

Jamal let his mom know that her happiness mattered to him, but he was not interested in being in the middle of her relationship drama.

His brief appearance on the show gained Jamal tons of new fans. It also gave him an opportunity to explain what it was like to share the TV screen with his late grandma.

Jamal Menzies says the memory of his grandma is ‘kept alive’ thanks to TV appearance

Earlier in the year, Kim shared on Instagram that her mom passed away. Prior to her passing, she was featured in Season 5 of Before the 90 Days where she shared her thoughts about her daughter’s relationship.

Since the show has aired, Jamal is now sharing how he felt seeing his grandma on TV now that she has passed away.

He said, “As some of you know my grandma passed away earlier this year. People have asked me how I feel seeing her on TV & tbh before the episode came out I felt a bit anxious, but because of the support y’all have showed us when it comes to my grandma, it has made all the difference in the world.”

Jamal went on to say, “If anything, I’m appreciative that her memory has been kept alive & treated well by majority of everything I’ve seen from dms, messages, blogs, etc. Thank you to all who have shown nothing but respect when it comes to her, miss her everyday. ❤️🕊”

As Kim’s only child, Jamal seemed to have a close relationship with his grandma just as he does with his own mom.

Kim Menzies and Jamal Menzies have joined Pillow Talk

Prior to Kim’s appearance on the new season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, the mother-and-son duo were added to the cast of Pillow Talk.

Their addition to the show was met with mixed reactions and remained that way as they were featured in more episodes.

While many fans appreciate the relationship they have with one another, some did not enjoy their commentary on the show. No word yet on if the mixed reviews will prevent them from returning to the show in the future.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.