90 Day Fiance: Kim Menzies declares her love for Sojaboy, doesn’t think their romance will end

Kim Menzies gushed about the love she and Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar had while she was doing a Q&A with 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers on social media.

In several responses back to her 90 Day followers on Instagram, Kim clapped back at any notion that Usman used her and doubled down on the reasons why she loved him.

Kim also revealed that she does not foresee her and Usman’s relationship ending any time soon.

During Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, Kim flew to Tanzania to meet Usman for the first time after getting to know him through messages and phone calls for about a year. She went there with the hope of becoming his girlfriend, and that became a reality by the end of the rocky trip.

Kim Menzies detailed love and relationship with Usman Umar to 90 Day Fiance viewers

During an Instagram Q&A, Kim answered several messages and questions from Before the 90 Days viewers.

One critic wrote, “Leave Usman… he’s using you Kim.. I love you.”

To which Kim responded, “Ew. I really dislike when people say that. @officialsojaboy doesn’t need me for anything and is with me for love. Do better.”

There was also a question from a fan who asked, “Do you still see yourself with Usman for the coming 5 years?”

Kim replied, “I don’t see @officialsojaboy and I ending anything at any time. We have a connection that people just do not understand.”

Another fan questioned, “Why do you love Sojaboy?”

Kim answered, “I love @officialsojaboy for a number of reasons. He has a HUGE heart and is very humble. He works very hard and is so driven. He has a great personality and is so funny! (Laughing/Crying emoji). And let’s not forget how handsome he is! (Smile with teeth emoji).”

Kim Menzies felt disrespected by Usman Umar during the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

During the Before the 90 Days Tell All, Kim was shown for the first time the clip of Usman video chatting with his ex-girlfriend on the same day she went back to America.

She was so hurt and upset that she left the stage, and when she came back, she was still angry and said that she wanted to talk about it with Usman in private.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.