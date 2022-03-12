90 Day Fiance: Kim Menzies celebrates her birthday, says this last year has been ‘one of the hardest’

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Kim Menzies celebrates her birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Kim Menzies is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on her life and the changes that have happened in the last year.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has been in the public eye since sharing her story on the TLC show. She has been in a relationship with the franchise’s alum, Usman “Soja Boy” Umar for roughly a year. Their journey to meeting face to face has played out in the current season and has been a topic of conversation for fans.

While Kim’s life plays out on television, she’s taking time to address the lessons she’s learned as she celebrates another year of life.

Kim Menzies celebrates her birthday by thanking her supporters

In a recent Instagram post, Kim announced her birthday, and shared some personal reflections for her followers.

Her post contained a series of pictures showing Kim enjoying nature and the scenic views of San Diego. In her caption, she told her followers, “My life has changed so much compared to my birthday last year & has been filled with a roller coaster of emotions.”

She continued by thanking all of her supporters and the people in her personal life for encouraging her. Kim shared that last year was “one of the hardest years” she’s experienced, and that she’s thankful for all the support she’s gotten to help her get through it.

Kim concludes her post by stating, “I’ve grown so much this year and only hope to continue that process.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Kim and Usman’s journey on 90 Day Fiance

Fans of the show may remember Usman from his previous relationship with Lisa Hamme, whom he called Baby Girl Lisa throughout their season. After their relationship ended, Usman began talking to Kim, who admitted to being a super fan of his.

After messaging with one another for nearly a year, Kim decided to travel to Tanzania to meet Usman in person for the first time. Their relationship was not solidified at that point, but Kim believed the trip would allow them to make their connection official and become a true couple.

The two faced multiple challenges after meeting, including Usman refusing to stay in the same hotel room as Kim, and the two arguing about his music career. In a recent episode, they got into an argument after Usman admitted to Kim that his song, Zara, was actually written about his ex-girlfriend. Previously, he told her it was a song addressing women in general.

The explosive fight left the future of the couple’s relationship unknown as Kim felt she could no longer trust Usman. With just a handful of episodes remaining this season, some fans are eager to find out if Kim and Usman can work things out, or if this is the end of their love story.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.