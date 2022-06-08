90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins warns people about fake pages, says she’s doing ‘fine’

Karine Martins issued a message to 90 Day Fiance fans about how she was doing and to be wary of fake social media pages. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has ramped up her social media activity lately and with that came a warning to her followers about fake pages that may be floating around.

In the message to her almost 450k followers, Karine also let 90 Day fans know that she was doing “fine.”

Karine has always been at the center of a lot of major drama and news around her relationship with her now-estranged husband Paul.

Paul and Karine became familiar to 90 Day viewers when they appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days followed by Season 1 of The Other Way and Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.

Karine Martins gave 90 Day Fiance fans an update and a warning

Karine used her Instagram stories to share a message about how she has been doing and to also give a warning about fake pages around social media.

She wrote, “Note! They’re using some of my photos for another Instagram. I make it clear to you that I only use two Instagrams, this one and the other one to publicize the work done in college.”

Karine continued, “Please block if any others appear. Thanks!”

The message ended with Karine saying, “Ps: I’m fine, much better (praying hands emoji), despite being far away I miss you guys. Be well, kisses.”

Karine has had to warn her 90 Day fans about fake pages before.

At one point, Paul even claimed that Karine’s main Instagram account was being controlled by someone else. Karine refuted that and clarified that she was receiving help from a Brazilian woman with her promotions and social media.

Karine Martins has been showing off her confidence to 90 Day Fiance fans

Despite being charged with domestic violence in early March 2022, Karine has not shied away from continuing to post on Instagram.

While she had a more than month-long social media break, Karine has been back and posting lots of selfies in tight clothes.

Karine most recently shared a photo where she was feeding fish while holding a dog on a leash as she wore a matching biker short and crop top set.

